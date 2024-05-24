To,

The Board of Directots,

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Modern Engineering and Projects Limited (previously known as Modern Converters Limited) and its joint operations ("the Company"), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on date, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements:

i. Include the financial statements of the following joint ventures:

a. MEPIDL-MCL-JV; and

b. Aquatech-MEPL-JV; and

ii. give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss, its cash flows and its changes in equity for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financials.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the financial Statements

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements, as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Emphasis of Matter

a) We draw attention to Note 26(d) of the Statement, with respect to one joint venture of the company which has not been considered in the Statement.

b) We draw attention to Note 38 of the Statement, which describes the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer during the year ended March 31, 2024, and the provisions of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

Our opinion is not modified with regard to these matters.

Other Matters

c) The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 were audited by another firm of Chartered Accountants, who issued an unmodified opinion vide their report dated May 30, 2023.

d) We did not audit the financial statements of Aquatech-MEPL-JV (the "Joint Venture"), which include total assets of Rs. 218.43 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, total revenue of Rs. 141.59 lakhs, total net profit after tax of Rs. 2.10 lakhs, total comprehensive income of Rs. 2.10 lakhs, and net cash inflows of 1 Nil for the year ended March 31, 2024. The financial statements of the Joint Venture have not been reviewed or audited by their auditors and have been furnished to us by the Management, and, our opinion on the financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Joint Venture, is based solely on the information provided by the Management. Our opinion is not modified with regard to these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As the provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S K Patodia & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 112723W/ W100962

Dhiraj Lalpuria

Partner

Membership Number: 146268

UDIN: 24146268BKCSOZ2839

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Modern Engineering and Projects Limited (Formerly known as Modern Converters Limited)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The frequency of physical verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising of all immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment and Intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company does not hold any inventory, therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has neither made any investments in, nor have provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public under the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act and the rules made there under have been complied by the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for the following

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which Amount relates Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Defaults in Payment of TDS Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 23-24 47.80 Income Tax Act, 1961 Defaults in Payment of TDS Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 22-23 31.92 Income Tax Act, 1961 Defaults in Payment of TDS Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 21-22 16.00 Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Demand Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 14-15 2.66 Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Demand Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 14-15 5.25 Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Demand Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) FY 13-14 26.22

(viii)There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

(a) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(b) The Company has not taken term loan during the year which was applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(e) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any private placement or preferential allotment of shares or convertible debentures.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii)In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv)In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core lnvestment Company (ClC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of lndia. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit, and the immediately preceding financial year cash losses amounted to Rs. 143.48 lakhs.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the erstwhile statutory auditors of the Company during the year, and accordingly we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For S K Patodia & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 112723W/ W100962

Dhiraj Lalpuria

Partner

Membership Number: 146268

UDIN: 24146268BKCSOZ2839

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Modern Engineering and Projects Limited (formerly known as Modern Converters Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Modern Engineering and Projects Limited (formerly known as Modern Converters Limited) and its joint operations ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included operating and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispositions of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and as such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI (the "Guidance Note").

For S K Patodia & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firms Registration Number: 112723W/ W100962

Dhiraj Lalpuria

Partner

Membership Number: 146268

UDIN: 24146268BKCSOZ2839

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024