SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹44.39
Prev. Close₹42.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹144.33
Day's High₹44.39
Day's Low₹42
52 Week's High₹87.33
52 Week's Low₹14.29
Book Value₹32.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.58
P/E20.62
EPS2.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.83
-7.46
-3.02
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.74
-4.37
0.06
3.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.1
-0.3
-0.2
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.07
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vaishali Mulay
Director
Shashikant Gangadhar Bhoge
Independent Director
Amol Kishor Kale..
Whole Time Director
Jashandeep Singh
Whole-time Director
Sitaram Dhulipala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Jha
Chairman & Additional Director
RADHESHYAM LAXMANRAO MOPALWAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd
Summary
Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd was formerly incorporated as Modern Converters Limited on 26 February 1946. The Company changed was then changed to Modern Engineering & Projects Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of execution of contracts of various infrastructure projects including Transportation Engineering, Civil Construction and other works, etc. Initially, it was engaged in trading and investment in shares & securities.In 2023, the Company completed Construction of 8 Laning of existing 4 lane Vadape to Thane from KM 539/202 to KM 563 Section of NH-3 (New NH-848) in the State of Maharashtra on HAM basis.
The Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹68.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is 20.62 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹14.29 and ₹87.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.20%, 3 Years at 97.96%, 1 Year at 195.87%, 6 Month at -31.02%, 3 Month at -49.09% and 1 Month at -3.25%.
