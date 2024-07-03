Summary

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd was formerly incorporated as Modern Converters Limited on 26 February 1946. The Company changed was then changed to Modern Engineering & Projects Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of execution of contracts of various infrastructure projects including Transportation Engineering, Civil Construction and other works, etc. Initially, it was engaged in trading and investment in shares & securities.In 2023, the Company completed Construction of 8 Laning of existing 4 lane Vadape to Thane from KM 539/202 to KM 563 Section of NH-3 (New NH-848) in the State of Maharashtra on HAM basis.

Read More