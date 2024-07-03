iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd Share Price

44.39
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.39
  • Day's High44.39
  • 52 Wk High87.33
  • Prev. Close42.28
  • Day's Low42
  • 52 Wk Low 14.29
  • Turnover (lac)144.33
  • P/E20.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.51
  • EPS2.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

44.39

Prev. Close

42.28

Turnover(Lac.)

144.33

Day's High

44.39

Day's Low

42

52 Week's High

87.33

52 Week's Low

14.29

Book Value

32.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.58

P/E

20.62

EPS

2.05

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.29%

Non-Promoter- 6.45%

Institutions: 6.44%

Non-Institutions: 60.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.83

-7.46

-3.02

-0.02

Net Worth

-0.74

-4.37

0.06

3.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

-0.3

-0.2

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.07

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.01

View Annually Results

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vaishali Mulay

Director

Shashikant Gangadhar Bhoge

Independent Director

Amol Kishor Kale..

Whole Time Director

Jashandeep Singh

Whole-time Director

Sitaram Dhulipala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Jha

Chairman & Additional Director

RADHESHYAM LAXMANRAO MOPALWAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd

Summary

Modern Engineering & Projects Ltd was formerly incorporated as Modern Converters Limited on 26 February 1946. The Company changed was then changed to Modern Engineering & Projects Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of execution of contracts of various infrastructure projects including Transportation Engineering, Civil Construction and other works, etc. Initially, it was engaged in trading and investment in shares & securities.In 2023, the Company completed Construction of 8 Laning of existing 4 lane Vadape to Thane from KM 539/202 to KM 563 Section of NH-3 (New NH-848) in the State of Maharashtra on HAM basis.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd share price today?

The Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹68.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is 20.62 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is ₹14.29 and ₹87.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd?

Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.20%, 3 Years at 97.96%, 1 Year at 195.87%, 6 Month at -31.02%, 3 Month at -49.09% and 1 Month at -3.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.29 %
Institutions - 6.45 %
Public - 60.26 %

