Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. November 19, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Radheshyam Mopalwar (DIN: 02604676) as an Additional Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of Audit Committee of the Company Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Nidhi Bajaj & Associates, practising Company Secretaries Firm, Mumbai (Membership No. 28907. COP No. 14596) to act as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the Issue Price for the proposed Rights issue of the Company 2. To Consider and approve the number of equity shares to be issued on a rights basis and the Rights Entitlements 3. To Consider and fix the Record Date for the proposed Rights issue of the company 4. To Consider approve and adopt the Letter of Offer Abridged Letter of Offer and other allied matters in relation to the proposed Rights issue of the Company 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Please find attached Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting held today i.e. August 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and ii. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:20 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. June 04, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Navraj Bhatt as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today, has inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. Audited financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and ii. Auditor Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Result. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:45 p.m. and concluded at 6:20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024