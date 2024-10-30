iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Engineer. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. November 19, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Radheshyam Mopalwar (DIN: 02604676) as an Additional Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of Audit Committee of the Company Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Nidhi Bajaj & Associates, practising Company Secretaries Firm, Mumbai (Membership No. 28907. COP No. 14596) to act as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the Issue Price for the proposed Rights issue of the Company 2. To Consider and approve the number of equity shares to be issued on a rights basis and the Rights Entitlements 3. To Consider and fix the Record Date for the proposed Rights issue of the company 4. To Consider approve and adopt the Letter of Offer Abridged Letter of Offer and other allied matters in relation to the proposed Rights issue of the Company 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Please find attached Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting held today i.e. August 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and ii. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:20 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. June 04, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Navraj Bhatt as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 04, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today, has inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. Audited financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and ii. Auditor Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Result. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:45 p.m. and concluded at 6:20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Modern Engineering And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023; ii) To consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing Shareholders on Right basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/ Statutory approvals as may be required; iii) Any Other matter with the permission of chair. Dear Sir/ Madam, Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; and ii. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:50 p.m. Kindly take the same on records. Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)

