Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.83
-7.46
-3.02
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.74
-4.37
0.06
3.07
Minority Interest
Debt
11.94
8.67
9.19
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.2
4.3
9.26
3.07
Fixed Assets
17.88
14.05
4.05
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.74
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.29
0.09
0
Networking Capital
-9.4
-11.73
4.24
2.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
22.47
3.61
1.5
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.89
16.99
3.35
2.92
Sundry Creditors
-23.61
-20.63
-0.46
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-13.15
-11.7
-0.15
-0.01
Cash
2.6
1.69
0.15
0.16
Total Assets
11.19
4.3
9.27
3.07
