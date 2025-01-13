iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Engineering and Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

44
(-0.11%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.83

-7.46

-3.02

-0.02

Net Worth

-0.74

-4.37

0.06

3.07

Minority Interest

Debt

11.94

8.67

9.19

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.2

4.3

9.26

3.07

Fixed Assets

17.88

14.05

4.05

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.74

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.29

0.09

0

Networking Capital

-9.4

-11.73

4.24

2.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

22.47

3.61

1.5

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.89

16.99

3.35

2.92

Sundry Creditors

-23.61

-20.63

-0.46

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-13.15

-11.7

-0.15

-0.01

Cash

2.6

1.69

0.15

0.16

Total Assets

11.19

4.3

9.27

3.07

