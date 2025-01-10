To the members of Modern Insulators Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Modern Insulators Limited (the Company ) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Provision for taxation including interest estimated at Rs.1762.36 Lacs for the year ended 31 March 2023 (Previous Year Rs.1306.15 Lacs; upto the year Rs.7719.25 Lacs) has not been made in accounts in view of the proposed amalgamation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. (Refer note no. 33(iv)(a)) We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion, on these matters. In addition to what has been stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Measurement, presentation and disclosure of allowance for Expected Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: Credit Losses (ECL) on trade receivables Tested effectiveness of controls with respect to (i) development of methodology for allowance for expected credit losses, (ii) completeness and accuracy of the information used and (iii) computation of allowance for expected credit losses. The Company is required to recognize allowance for ECL on trade receivables due to the credit risks associated with each individual trade receivable. Tested sample of the data used in the model to the underlying accounting records. Management determines the allowance for ECL on trade receivables by reviewing customers ageing profile, historical loss adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions, credit history and suit filed cases for additional allowance. Evaluated the ECL model calculations, agreeing the data inputs and checking the mathematical accuracy of the calculations. The determination of allowance for ECL is subjective and requires management to make judgements and assumptions, hence this is considered as key audit matter. Assessed the key inputs and assumptions used Assessed whether the disclosures in the financial statements are adequate. Refer note no. 1, 1A and 7 to the consolidated financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors / Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report, but does not include the standalone and consolidated financial statements and our auditor s reports thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Company s Board of Directors. The Company s Board of Directors / Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors / Management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors / Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors / Management are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors / Management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, refer to our report in Annexure B; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in standalone financial statements. (Refer note no. 37) ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts. (Refer note no. 50) iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 49(v), no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 49(vi), no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures performed, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2023, the question of commenting upon the same does not arise.

vi) The proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company only w.e.f. 01 April 2023, and accordingly the reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

For R B Verma & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 012650C

Rajesh Verma Partner Place Abu Road Membership No. 404029 Date 29th May, 2023 UDIN 23404029BGXOLD6619

ANNEXURE A FORMING PART OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

Referred to in the report of even date of the Auditors to the members of Modern Insulators Limited

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments except furniture & fixtures for which detailed records are not maintained.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, most of the property, plant and equipments have been physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a phased programme of verification at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company or its unit as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year and therefore this clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and therefore this clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and no discrepancies of 10 % or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification during the year.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of the security of current assets. Based on information and explanations given to us, we observed that, the figures reported in quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the company. The differences observed are not material. (Refer note no. 48)

(iii) (a) The Company has granted loans to following as per the details given below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Loans granted Aggregate amount granted during the year subsidiaries (net) (Refer note no. 36) 463.83 joint ventures (net) (Refer note no. 36) 26.68 associates related parties (net) (Refer note no. 36) 415.00 others

Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 in respect of above

subsidiaries (Refer note no. 36) 463.83 joint ventures (Refer not no. 36) 337.14 associates related parties (Refer note no. 36) 5939.00 others 61.12

(b) (i) The Company has granted interest free unsecured loan to a Company covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 in view of proposed amalgamation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

According to the information and explanations given to us, since the amount paid is in connection to proposed amalgamation, no terms have been specified for repayment of loan and interest. In view of likely advantage to the Company on such amalgamation, granting of such loan is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company (Refer note no. 44(ii))

(ii) The Company has granted unsecured loan to Joint Venture and Subsidiary Company covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, which is payable on demand. We are informed that the Company has received the amount demanded from the party and thus there is no default during the year. Interest on such loan has been paid / provided during the year except loan to Subsidiary Company. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of grant of such loan are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (Refer note no. 44(iii))

(c) The Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, has not stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore this clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans.

(f) The Company has granted unsecured loan to another Company / subsidiary / joint venture which are payable on demand as per details below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars All Promotors Related parties parties Aggregate amount of loans / advances in the nature of loans: - Repayable on demand in the absence of any specific agreement (A) 6801.09 6739.97 - Agreement do not specify the terms and conditions of repayment (B) Total (A)+(B) 6801.09 6739.97 Percentage of loans / advances in the nature of loans 100% 99.10%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act during the year and therefore this clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We had not, however carried out detailed examination of the same to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further no undisputed statutory dues as noted above are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) hereinabove as at 31 March 2023, which have not been deposited on account of dispute and therefore this clause 3(vii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(viii)According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and therefore this clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and therefore this clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore this clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and therefore this clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore this clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii)According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (Refer note no. 36)

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports, for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and therefore this clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore this clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore this clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and therefore this clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (Refer note no. 47)

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, there are no unspent amounts in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and therefore this clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE B FORMING PART OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in the report of even date of the Auditors to members of Modern Insulators Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Modern Insulators Limited ( the Company ) as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s Board of Directors / Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI ).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

