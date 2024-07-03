SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹139.55
Prev. Close₹139.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.34
Day's High₹141.7
Day's Low₹133
52 Week's High₹176
52 Week's Low₹79.73
Book Value₹94.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)641.16
P/E16.03
EPS8.73
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.14
47.14
47.14
47.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
379.75
343.3
314.84
292.91
Net Worth
426.89
390.44
361.98
340.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
390.28
436.87
403.18
386.13
yoy growth (%)
-10.66
8.35
4.41
-16.24
Raw materials
-117.89
-112.91
-111.64
-107.79
As % of sales
30.2
25.84
27.69
27.91
Employee costs
-66.33
-71.64
-56.26
-50.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.79
18.89
17.83
17.47
Depreciation
-10.63
-10.33
-10
-9.64
Tax paid
-0.37
3.75
-1.2
-7.14
Working capital
-35.19
46.02
6.72
31.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.66
8.35
4.41
-16.24
Op profit growth
30.13
-7.44
-9.01
-13.98
EBIT growth
41.74
7.44
-0.68
-25.18
Net profit growth
56.46
36.15
8.23
-47.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
443.3
430.96
441.62
398.47
439.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
443.3
430.96
441.62
398.47
439.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.5
12.87
11.78
11.3
6.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Ranka
Independent Director
Meenu Sacheti
Independent Director
S K Sharma
Whole-time Director
Shreyans Ranka
Independent Director
Rahul Singhvi
Whole-time Director
Pradeep Kumar Gokhroo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaje Singh Solanki
Independent Director
Ganpathy Vishwanathan Kalpathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modern Insulators Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in May 82, Modern Insulators Limited (MIL), a member of the Modern group, was promoted in the joint sector by H S Ranka and the Rajasthan State Industrial Corporation (RSICO). It manufactures various types of high-tension (HT) insulators upto 400 kV (inst. cap. : 6000 tpa) producing sectional and post insulators, solid core insulators for the Railways and bushings for transformers, apparatus insulators, solid core insulators including long rod and line post insulators in technical collaboration with Siemens, Germany. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing insulators and terry towels.Since inception, MIL has been facing technical problems resulting in a high degree of rejection at various stages of manufacture. With a view to help MIL overcome its resultant liquidity problems and stabilise operations on a viable footing, institutions have been extending relief by way of interest deferments and reschedulement of principal repayments. However, despite grants of reliefs / concessions, there was no appreciable improvement in the performance of MIL and it continued to incur losses. Based on the audited results for Apr.91, a reference was made to the BIFR on the basis of which it was registered with the BIFR. However, another reference made to the BIFR on the basis of its audited accounts for the period ending 31 Oct.92 which indicated a positive net worth, led to the case being deregistered.MIL came out with a rig
Read More
The Modern Insulators Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹136 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Insulators Ltd is ₹641.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Insulators Ltd is 16.03 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Insulators Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Insulators Ltd is ₹79.73 and ₹176 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Insulators Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.50%, 3 Years at 31.45%, 1 Year at 41.60%, 6 Month at -12.59%, 3 Month at -10.49% and 1 Month at -10.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.