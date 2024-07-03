iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Insulators Ltd Share Price

136
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

  • Open139.55
  • Day's High141.7
  • 52 Wk High176
  • Prev. Close139.9
  • Day's Low133
  • 52 Wk Low 79.73
  • Turnover (lac)35.34
  • P/E16.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value94.98
  • EPS8.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)641.16
  • Div. Yield0
Modern Insulators Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

139.55

Prev. Close

139.9

Turnover(Lac.)

35.34

Day's High

141.7

Day's Low

133

52 Week's High

176

52 Week's Low

79.73

Book Value

94.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

641.16

P/E

16.03

EPS

8.73

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Insulators Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Modern Insulators Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Modern Insulators Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.20%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 38.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Insulators Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.14

47.14

47.14

47.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

379.75

343.3

314.84

292.91

Net Worth

426.89

390.44

361.98

340.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

390.28

436.87

403.18

386.13

yoy growth (%)

-10.66

8.35

4.41

-16.24

Raw materials

-117.89

-112.91

-111.64

-107.79

As % of sales

30.2

25.84

27.69

27.91

Employee costs

-66.33

-71.64

-56.26

-50.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.79

18.89

17.83

17.47

Depreciation

-10.63

-10.33

-10

-9.64

Tax paid

-0.37

3.75

-1.2

-7.14

Working capital

-35.19

46.02

6.72

31.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.66

8.35

4.41

-16.24

Op profit growth

30.13

-7.44

-9.01

-13.98

EBIT growth

41.74

7.44

-0.68

-25.18

Net profit growth

56.46

36.15

8.23

-47.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

443.3

430.96

441.62

398.47

439.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

443.3

430.96

441.62

398.47

439.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.5

12.87

11.78

11.3

6.09

Modern Insulators Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern Insulators Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Ranka

Independent Director

Meenu Sacheti

Independent Director

S K Sharma

Whole-time Director

Shreyans Ranka

Independent Director

Rahul Singhvi

Whole-time Director

Pradeep Kumar Gokhroo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaje Singh Solanki

Independent Director

Ganpathy Vishwanathan Kalpathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Insulators Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 82, Modern Insulators Limited (MIL), a member of the Modern group, was promoted in the joint sector by H S Ranka and the Rajasthan State Industrial Corporation (RSICO). It manufactures various types of high-tension (HT) insulators upto 400 kV (inst. cap. : 6000 tpa) producing sectional and post insulators, solid core insulators for the Railways and bushings for transformers, apparatus insulators, solid core insulators including long rod and line post insulators in technical collaboration with Siemens, Germany. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing insulators and terry towels.Since inception, MIL has been facing technical problems resulting in a high degree of rejection at various stages of manufacture. With a view to help MIL overcome its resultant liquidity problems and stabilise operations on a viable footing, institutions have been extending relief by way of interest deferments and reschedulement of principal repayments. However, despite grants of reliefs / concessions, there was no appreciable improvement in the performance of MIL and it continued to incur losses. Based on the audited results for Apr.91, a reference was made to the BIFR on the basis of which it was registered with the BIFR. However, another reference made to the BIFR on the basis of its audited accounts for the period ending 31 Oct.92 which indicated a positive net worth, led to the case being deregistered.MIL came out with a rig
Company FAQs

What is the Modern Insulators Ltd share price today?

The Modern Insulators Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹136 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Insulators Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Insulators Ltd is ₹641.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Insulators Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Insulators Ltd is 16.03 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Insulators Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Insulators Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Insulators Ltd is ₹79.73 and ₹176 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Insulators Ltd?

Modern Insulators Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.50%, 3 Years at 31.45%, 1 Year at 41.60%, 6 Month at -12.59%, 3 Month at -10.49% and 1 Month at -10.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Insulators Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Insulators Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.20 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 38.13 %

