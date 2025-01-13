Modern Insulators Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.14
47.14
47.14
47.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
379.75
343.3
314.84
292.91
Net Worth
426.89
390.44
361.98
340.05
Minority Interest
Debt
19.14
8.02
25.88
23.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.03
35.81
37.85
39.18
Total Liabilities
480.06
434.27
425.71
402.9
Fixed Assets
160.6
168.37
174.78
181.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.81
5.48
10.48
9.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.75
12.1
11.97
11.96
Networking Capital
275.91
243.76
221.44
195.77
Inventories
105.63
117.3
122.7
113.94
Inventory Days
106.55
Sundry Debtors
112.93
104.79
100.1
93.97
Debtor Days
87.88
Other Current Assets
143.28
104.27
91.72
88.28
Sundry Creditors
-33.38
-31.83
-40.24
-42.42
Creditor Days
39.67
Other Current Liabilities
-52.55
-50.77
-52.84
-58
Cash
7.99
4.57
7.04
3.95
Total Assets
480.06
434.28
425.71
402.9
