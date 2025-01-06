Modern Insulators Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.79
18.89
17.83
17.47
Depreciation
-10.63
-10.33
-10
-9.64
Tax paid
-0.37
3.75
-1.2
-7.14
Working capital
-35.19
46.02
6.72
31.6
Other operating items
Operating
-10.39
58.32
13.34
32.28
Capital expenditure
-1.01
16.41
3.13
-42.91
Free cash flow
-11.4
74.73
16.47
-10.62
Equity raised
515.8
446.8
388.77
447.34
Investing
6.96
2.2
-0.36
-19.43
Financing
-77.25
17.06
14.75
18.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
434.1
540.8
419.64
435.36
