Modern Insulators Ltd Cash Flow Statement

132.5
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Modern Insulator FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.79

18.89

17.83

17.47

Depreciation

-10.63

-10.33

-10

-9.64

Tax paid

-0.37

3.75

-1.2

-7.14

Working capital

-35.19

46.02

6.72

31.6

Other operating items

Operating

-10.39

58.32

13.34

32.28

Capital expenditure

-1.01

16.41

3.13

-42.91

Free cash flow

-11.4

74.73

16.47

-10.62

Equity raised

515.8

446.8

388.77

447.34

Investing

6.96

2.2

-0.36

-19.43

Financing

-77.25

17.06

14.75

18.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

434.1

540.8

419.64

435.36

