|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
390.28
436.87
403.18
386.13
yoy growth (%)
-10.66
8.35
4.41
-16.24
Raw materials
-117.89
-112.91
-111.64
-107.79
As % of sales
30.2
25.84
27.69
27.91
Employee costs
-66.33
-71.64
-56.26
-50.89
As % of sales
16.99
16.39
13.95
13.18
Other costs
-166.84
-222.17
-202.71
-191.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.74
50.85
50.27
49.63
Operating profit
39.21
30.13
32.56
35.78
OPM
10.04
6.89
8.07
9.26
Depreciation
-10.63
-10.33
-10
-9.64
Interest expense
-9.29
-12.92
-11.77
-12.33
Other income
16.5
12.01
7.05
3.66
Profit before tax
35.79
18.89
17.83
17.47
Taxes
-0.37
3.75
-1.2
-7.14
Tax rate
-1.03
19.86
-6.74
-40.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.42
22.64
16.63
10.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
5.03
Net profit
35.42
22.64
16.63
15.36
yoy growth (%)
56.46
36.15
8.23
-47.39
NPM
9.07
5.18
4.12
3.97
