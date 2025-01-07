iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Insulators Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.2
(-1.87%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

390.28

436.87

403.18

386.13

yoy growth (%)

-10.66

8.35

4.41

-16.24

Raw materials

-117.89

-112.91

-111.64

-107.79

As % of sales

30.2

25.84

27.69

27.91

Employee costs

-66.33

-71.64

-56.26

-50.89

As % of sales

16.99

16.39

13.95

13.18

Other costs

-166.84

-222.17

-202.71

-191.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.74

50.85

50.27

49.63

Operating profit

39.21

30.13

32.56

35.78

OPM

10.04

6.89

8.07

9.26

Depreciation

-10.63

-10.33

-10

-9.64

Interest expense

-9.29

-12.92

-11.77

-12.33

Other income

16.5

12.01

7.05

3.66

Profit before tax

35.79

18.89

17.83

17.47

Taxes

-0.37

3.75

-1.2

-7.14

Tax rate

-1.03

19.86

-6.74

-40.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.42

22.64

16.63

10.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

5.03

Net profit

35.42

22.64

16.63

15.36

yoy growth (%)

56.46

36.15

8.23

-47.39

NPM

9.07

5.18

4.12

3.97

