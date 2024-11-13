|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting
|17 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved to invest Rs. 5 Crores approx in the shares of the Swiggy Limited.
Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i,e, August 14th, 2024 has approved the notice of 39th AGM, Draft Directors Report
Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Harshita Hetawal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 24, 2024
Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Modern Insulators Limited has approved May 30 2024 as Board Meeting Date for considering and approving the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approving the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Revised outRevised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for considering and approving the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024come Revised outRevised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for considering and approving the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024come (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015
Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
