Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved to invest Rs. 5 Crores approx in the shares of the Swiggy Limited.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i,e, August 14th, 2024 has approved the notice of 39th AGM, Draft Directors Report

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Harshita Hetawal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 24, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Modern Insulators Limited has approved May 30 2024 as Board Meeting Date for considering and approving the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approving the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

