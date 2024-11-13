iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Insulators Ltd Board Meeting

130
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Modern Insulator CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved to invest Rs. 5 Crores approx in the shares of the Swiggy Limited.
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i,e, August 14th, 2024 has approved the notice of 39th AGM, Draft Directors Report
Board Meeting10 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results The Board of Directors have approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Harshita Hetawal as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 24, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Modern Insulators Limited has approved May 30 2024 as Board Meeting Date for considering and approving the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approving the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Revised outRevised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for considering and approving the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024come Revised outRevised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 for considering and approving the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024come (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
MODERN INSULATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

