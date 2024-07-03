Modern Insulators Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 82, Modern Insulators Limited (MIL), a member of the Modern group, was promoted in the joint sector by H S Ranka and the Rajasthan State Industrial Corporation (RSICO). It manufactures various types of high-tension (HT) insulators upto 400 kV (inst. cap. : 6000 tpa) producing sectional and post insulators, solid core insulators for the Railways and bushings for transformers, apparatus insulators, solid core insulators including long rod and line post insulators in technical collaboration with Siemens, Germany. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing insulators and terry towels.Since inception, MIL has been facing technical problems resulting in a high degree of rejection at various stages of manufacture. With a view to help MIL overcome its resultant liquidity problems and stabilise operations on a viable footing, institutions have been extending relief by way of interest deferments and reschedulement of principal repayments. However, despite grants of reliefs / concessions, there was no appreciable improvement in the performance of MIL and it continued to incur losses. Based on the audited results for Apr.91, a reference was made to the BIFR on the basis of which it was registered with the BIFR. However, another reference made to the BIFR on the basis of its audited accounts for the period ending 31 Oct.92 which indicated a positive net worth, led to the case being deregistered.MIL came out with a rights issue in Oct.95 to implement its project involving capacity expansion from 5000 tpa to 6000 tpa. The company was awarded the certificate of merit by CAPEXIL for the year 1997-98 for outstanding export performance.During the year 2017, the Honble Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Modern Terry Towels Limited (MTTL) with the Company, which became effective on 15th September, 2016. The Company further allotted 25400400 Equity Shares of the Company to the eligible shareholders of erstwhile Modern Terry Towels Limited thru the scheme of Amalgamation. Further, the Company sold Investments in Subsidiary Company i.e. M/s Motile Power Trade Private Limited and therefore ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company during 2016-17. During the year 2017-18, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company (MIL) and Modern Polytex Limited (MPL) for demerger of the Yarn Division of the Company into MPL, was made effective from 01.04.2011. Pursuant to the Scheme, Yarn Division of MIL was transferred to and vested in MPL who issued one equity shares of MPL for every two equity shares to the shareholders of MIL i.e. 1,08,71,750 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as fully paid up. Modern Metal High-Tech Components Private Limited ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiarycompany effective from 19.06.2023.