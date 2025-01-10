TO

THE MEMBERS OF

MODULEX CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements ("the Statement) of Modulex Construction Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended to the extent applicable thereto and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its Standalone cash flows and the Standalone statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 37 in the Standalone Financial Statement, which states that the Company has incurred a net loss in the current year and in the previous year. The Companys current assets as on the date of the balance sheet are not sufficient to meet its current liabilities. The Company is implementing the project at Pune through its subsidiary company (Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited) and the progress of the project is slow considering the various factors (including the temporary suspension of the project). There is material uncertainty related to the aforementioned conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company continuing as a going concern.

Further, in June 2024, the subsidiary company has received land re-allotment order from MIDC as well as project loan sanction letters from banks and it is expecting an improvement in the performance of the company in the short to medium term. The management is also committed to completing the factory construction project in Indapur, District Pune through its subsidiary company. Considering the achievement

of the reallotment of land and bank sanction letter whereby financial closure has been achieved and further

considering that the promoters are committed to give financial support as and when required by the

Company, therefore the Standalone financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matters

Without Qualifying our opinion, attention is invited to the following: -

a) The total of current liabilities of INR 135.16 lakhs exceeds the total of current assets of INR 4.65 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Also, the company has incurred a net loss in the current period amount to INR (143.18) lakhs and negative retained earnings amount to INR (632.37) lakhs including the earlier years. This condition would raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue its operation for the foreseeable future. The Companys ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate sufficient level of positive cash flows from its future operations and continued financial support of the company.

b) The Company has not deposited the tax deducted at source (TDS) amount of INR 41.83 lakhs (including provision for interest on TDS of INR 10.42 lakhs) payable to the income tax department. The Company has made provision for interest liability arising due to the delay in depositing TDS.

c) The company has shown TDS receivable amount of INR 3.15 lakhs as of 31 March 2024. However, there is uncertainty regarding the recoverability of this amount since the same has not been deposited by the deductor and therefore, it is not reflected in 26AS statement of the company.

d) The Company has not deposited RCM liability of INR 10.89 lakhs as of 31 March 2024 payable to the GST Department. The Company has made provision for interest liability of INR 2.34 Lakhs as of 31 March 2024 arising due to the delay in depositing GST.

e) As stated in Note 33 of the Statement, the Company has carried out the fair value of investment in the subsidiary company (Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited [MMBPL]) from the two valuers during the year that is sufficient to cover the cost of investments. In June 2024, the subsidiary received land re-allotment order from MIDC as well as project loan sanction letters from banks. The management is also committed to completing the factory construction project in Indapur, District Pune through its subsidiary company.

Considering the above, no impairment is required of investment value in the Subsidiary Company (MMBPL), as the management is committed to complete the construction of the project.

f) Reference is invited to Note 36 of the Statement that the Company is not required to obtain registration as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) as it is neither carrying on any financial activities nor proposing to carry any financial activities as a principal business in future as the revenue generation is mainly affected due to delay in implementing the project by the subsidiary company. However, the Company is taking necessary steps to generate revenue from non-financial assets. This was also confirmed by the consultant of the Company.

Our conclusion is not modified with respect to the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Investments During the year 23-24, the Company has made investment in Equity Shares of Give Vinduet Windows & Doors Private Limited (GVWDPL) by allotting 1,78,98,746 no. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at premium of Rs. 3.5299 on preferential basis by swap of shares vide resolution dated 13 th May, 2023. On this date, GVWDPL become a subsidiary of Modulex Construction Technologies Limited. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit approach consisted of the following audit procedures: • Obtained and reviewed the board resolution dated 13th May 2023, which approved the preferential allotment of 1,78,98,746 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 3.5299 per share. • Reviewed the share swap agreement and other related legal documents to ensure that the terms of the transaction were accurately captured and appropriately authorized. • Confirmed compliance with statutory requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, and other relevant regulations governing preferential allotments. • Verified the valuation report to ensure that the investment value was correctly recorded in the financial statements. Going Concern The total of current liabilities of INR 135.16 lakhs exceeds the total of current assets of INR 4.65 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Also, the company has incurred a net loss in the current period amount to INR (143.18) lakhs and negative retained earnings amount to INR (632.37) lakhs including the earlier years. The Company is implementing the project at Pune through its subsidiary company (Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited) and the progress of the project is slow considering the various factors (including the temporary suspension of the project). This condition would raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue its operation for the foreseeable future. The Companys ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to generate sufficient level of positive cash flows from its future operations and continued financial support of the company. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit approach consisted of the following audit procedures: • Examined the impact of the slow progress and temporary suspension of the Pune project on the companys overall financial health and liquidity. • Obtained managements going concern assessment and scrutinized the assumptions underpinning their conclusion that the company will continue as a going concern. • Reviewed agreements and commitments for continued financial support from shareholders, lenders, or other stakeholders, ensuring that these are legally enforceable and sufficient to cover anticipated shortfalls. • Obtained confirmations from key stakeholders regarding their willingness to continue supporting the company through this period of financial difficulty.

Other Information

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. The Annual report is not made available to us as at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, included in these standalone financial statements, have been audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on May 30, 2023.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (j) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended applicable there to.

e) The matter covered under para ‘material uncertainty related to going concern may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Rules, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations that affect its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements except for the matter described in note 38 of standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made a provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other

than as disclosed in Notes 34 (v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Notes 34 (vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year and hence, our reporting with respect to compliance with section 123 of the Act does not arises.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Modulex Construction Technologies Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1. a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangibles assets and hence provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in accordance with a planned program of verifying them once in a year which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold immovable properties that are held in the name of the company during the year or as at 31 March 2024. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) During the year, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise.

2. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no inventories

during the year or as at 31st March 2024 and accordingly the clause is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs five crores in the

aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, provision of clause 3(ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

3. a) The company has given a Corporate Guarantee on behalf of its subsidiary company MMBPL.

As at 31st March, the guarantee provided has outstanding balance of Rs 2 crores to a private limited company.

A. Aggregate amount of Corporate Guarantee given on behalf of MMBPL (since earlier period) - against the loan of Rs 2,00,00,000/- which has not been repaid by MMBPL till 31.03.2024. Hence as at balance sheet date such Corporate guaranteed amount is Rs 2,00,00,000.

B. There is no such Loans and advances or securities provided to persons other than associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

4. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. a) In our opinion, except for dues in respect of TDS including interest and IGST RCM and interest

thereon, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 33.481 January 2019 to September, 2023 Various dates till September 30, 2023 Not yet paid Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 IGST RCM and Interest on GST 11.36 June 2021 to September 2023 Various dates till September 30, 2023 Not yet paid

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, value added tax and which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company

examined by us, (a) in respect of terms loan obtained by the Company, there is no default in repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon considering that loan (including interest there on) is not due in the current year and (b) in respect of demand loan obtained by the Company, there is no default in repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon considering that the Company has not received any demand for repayment loan and payment of interest there on in the current year.

b) As informed to us, the Company has not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not obtained the term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the Company has used funds raised on short term basis (Current Liabilities) aggregating to Rs. 616.17 lakhs for long-term purposes (non-current assets and accumulated losses).

e) On overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. There are no associate or joint ventures of the Company.

f) On overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, it has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company

has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Company has not made private placement during the year. The Company has made preferential allotment to the shareholders of Give Vinduet Windows & Doors Pvt. Ltd. during the year. The Company have complied with the requirements of Sec. 62.

11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government in the current year.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14. a) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate

internal audit commensurate with the size and its nature of the business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit and issued to the Company during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions covered under section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 with directors or persons connected with him and hence, clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 (also refer Point f of the paragraph of Emphasis of Matter of our independent auditors report). Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. In our opinion and based on the overall examination of Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has incurred cash losses of INR 145.82 lakhs in the current year and INR 151.65 lakhs in the immediately preceding previous financial year.

18. There is resignation given by the RMJ & Associates (previous auditor) and has complied with section 140 of the companies act,2013. Further, the incoming auditor has taken into account issue, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

19. According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratio, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities and other information accompanying the Financial Statements, management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption and read with our reporting made in the paragraph of "Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern" in Independent Auditors Report, there exists material uncertainty as on the date of the independent auditors report. However, as stated in the paragraph of "Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern" in the Independent Auditors Report, promoter / shareholders will infuse the funds in the Company as and when required and considering the same, the Company would be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the independent auditors report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (h) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Modulex Construction Technologies Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Other Matter

The Company has appointed an independent Chartered Accountant firm-MJS & Co. (FRN:148649W) for testing of control / process with respect to internal financial control over financial reporting which has expressed an overall unmodified opinion with few exceptions observed and later rectified by the management.

Further, the report of predecessor auditor on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") dated 30th May 2023, expressed an unmodified opinion.