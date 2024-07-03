Summary

Modulex Construction Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the name, Tumus Electric Corporation Limited on May 24, 1973. The Company changed its name to, Modulex Construction Technologies Limited effective from December 14, 2018. Modulex is Indias first and the worlds largest steel modular manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 sq. m. The Company is engaged in production, building, supplying, fabricating and manufacture of modular steel buildings and currently Companyis implementing its project at Pune through its Subsidiary.Consequent upon embarking to execute the business plan, the Companys subsidiary Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited (MMBPL) is continuing with construction of a factory facility to produce steel modules and the upcoming commercial operation date of the factory, the Company has started the process of recruiting suitable personnel and leading HR firms, both in India and overseas. The factory land owned by MMBPL, 250 kms from Mumbai, is being developed in a 40-acre site, in MIDC, Indapur, Pune Dist. This manufacturing facility is India and worlds modular buildings manufacturing cluster. The manufacturing facility in the initial phase will see 20 acres being developed consisting of three sheds totaling to circa 35,000 square meters (circa 3,50,000 square feet) which will produce steel modules and ancillary products such as bathroom pods, doors and windows.The technology used by MMBPL, i.e., the Group Company is franch

