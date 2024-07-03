iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Share Price

31.15
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:26:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.15
  • Day's High31.15
  • 52 Wk High29.67
  • Prev. Close29.67
  • Day's Low31.15
  • 52 Wk Low 7.72
  • Turnover (lac)50.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

31.15

Prev. Close

29.67

Turnover(Lac.)

50.87

Day's High

31.15

Day's Low

31.15

52 Week's High

29.67

52 Week's Low

7.72

Book Value

50.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.99%

Foreign: 18.99%

Indian: 3.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.2

51.3

51.3

51.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

283.71

278.87

280.62

281.42

Net Worth

352.91

330.17

331.92

332.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.07

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.74

-0.75

-0.48

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.34

-0.18

-1

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-40.69

35.75

253.4

-9.33

EBIT growth

-39.66

37.25

591.39

225.37

Net profit growth

-2.05

55.88

586.81

226.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

1.18

0.3

0.24

0.63

View Annually Results

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

MORE ABOUT Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

RAJ KUMAR SHARMA

Independent Director

Aditya Kanoria

Managing Director

Ajay Palekar

Whole-time Director

Suchit Punnose

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhoomi Mewada

Independent Director

Rakhee Agarwal

Independent Director

Jayesh Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd

Summary

Modulex Construction Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the name, Tumus Electric Corporation Limited on May 24, 1973. The Company changed its name to, Modulex Construction Technologies Limited effective from December 14, 2018. Modulex is Indias first and the worlds largest steel modular manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 sq. m. The Company is engaged in production, building, supplying, fabricating and manufacture of modular steel buildings and currently Companyis implementing its project at Pune through its Subsidiary.Consequent upon embarking to execute the business plan, the Companys subsidiary Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited (MMBPL) is continuing with construction of a factory facility to produce steel modules and the upcoming commercial operation date of the factory, the Company has started the process of recruiting suitable personnel and leading HR firms, both in India and overseas. The factory land owned by MMBPL, 250 kms from Mumbai, is being developed in a 40-acre site, in MIDC, Indapur, Pune Dist. This manufacturing facility is India and worlds modular buildings manufacturing cluster. The manufacturing facility in the initial phase will see 20 acres being developed consisting of three sheds totaling to circa 35,000 square meters (circa 3,50,000 square feet) which will produce steel modules and ancillary products such as bathroom pods, doors and windows.The technology used by MMBPL, i.e., the Group Company is franch
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is ₹215.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is ₹7.72 and ₹29.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd?

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.92%, 3 Years at 12.66%, 1 Year at 92.91%, 6 Month at 170.96%, 3 Month at 62.84% and 1 Month at 31.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.38 %

