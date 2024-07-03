Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹31.15
Prev. Close₹29.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹50.87
Day's High₹31.15
Day's Low₹31.15
52 Week's High₹29.67
52 Week's Low₹7.72
Book Value₹50.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.2
51.3
51.3
51.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
283.71
278.87
280.62
281.42
Net Worth
352.91
330.17
331.92
332.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.74
-0.75
-0.48
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.34
-0.18
-1
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-40.69
35.75
253.4
-9.33
EBIT growth
-39.66
37.25
591.39
225.37
Net profit growth
-2.05
55.88
586.81
226.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
1.18
0.3
0.24
0.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
RAJ KUMAR SHARMA
Independent Director
Aditya Kanoria
Managing Director
Ajay Palekar
Whole-time Director
Suchit Punnose
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhoomi Mewada
Independent Director
Rakhee Agarwal
Independent Director
Jayesh Sheth
Reports by Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd
Summary
Modulex Construction Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the name, Tumus Electric Corporation Limited on May 24, 1973. The Company changed its name to, Modulex Construction Technologies Limited effective from December 14, 2018. Modulex is Indias first and the worlds largest steel modular manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 sq. m. The Company is engaged in production, building, supplying, fabricating and manufacture of modular steel buildings and currently Companyis implementing its project at Pune through its Subsidiary.Consequent upon embarking to execute the business plan, the Companys subsidiary Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited (MMBPL) is continuing with construction of a factory facility to produce steel modules and the upcoming commercial operation date of the factory, the Company has started the process of recruiting suitable personnel and leading HR firms, both in India and overseas. The factory land owned by MMBPL, 250 kms from Mumbai, is being developed in a 40-acre site, in MIDC, Indapur, Pune Dist. This manufacturing facility is India and worlds modular buildings manufacturing cluster. The manufacturing facility in the initial phase will see 20 acres being developed consisting of three sheds totaling to circa 35,000 square meters (circa 3,50,000 square feet) which will produce steel modules and ancillary products such as bathroom pods, doors and windows.The technology used by MMBPL, i.e., the Group Company is franch
The Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is ₹215.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd is ₹7.72 and ₹29.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.92%, 3 Years at 12.66%, 1 Year at 92.91%, 6 Month at 170.96%, 3 Month at 62.84% and 1 Month at 31.28%.
