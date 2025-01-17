Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
-18.27
EBIT growth
-10.58
Net profit growth
11.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-17,348.61
EBIT margin
0
-15,458.01
Net profit margin
0
-18,479.02
RoCE
-1.49
RoNW
-0.58
RoA
-0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.28
-1.14
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.3
-1.15
Book value per share
54.3
55.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.75
-10.96
P/CEPS
-4.66
-10.86
P/B
0.11
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
-10.82
-15.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.63
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-79.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.02
5.1
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-3.22
-1.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
0
-8,821.31
Other costs
0
-8,627.29
