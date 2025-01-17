iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

32.3
(-1.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

-18.27

EBIT growth

-10.58

Net profit growth

11.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-17,348.61

EBIT margin

0

-15,458.01

Net profit margin

0

-18,479.02

RoCE

-1.49

RoNW

-0.58

RoA

-0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.28

-1.14

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.3

-1.15

Book value per share

54.3

55.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.75

-10.96

P/CEPS

-4.66

-10.86

P/B

0.11

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

-10.82

-15.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.63

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-79.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.02

5.1

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-3.22

-1.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

0

-8,821.31

Other costs

0

-8,627.29

