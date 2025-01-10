Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.2
51.3
51.3
51.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
283.71
278.87
280.62
281.42
Net Worth
352.91
330.17
331.92
332.72
Minority Interest
Debt
5.17
4.5
3.6
2.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
358.08
334.67
335.52
335.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
360.5
336.19
336.35
335.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.41
-1.53
-0.87
-0.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.39
0.31
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.18
-0.27
-0.24
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.5
-1.74
-0.91
-0.48
Cash
0
0
0.06
0.06
Total Assets
358.09
334.66
335.54
335.13
