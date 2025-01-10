iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

35.71
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.2

51.3

51.3

51.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

283.71

278.87

280.62

281.42

Net Worth

352.91

330.17

331.92

332.72

Minority Interest

Debt

5.17

4.5

3.6

2.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

358.08

334.67

335.52

335.13

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

360.5

336.19

336.35

335.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.41

-1.53

-0.87

-0.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.39

0.31

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.44

-0.18

-0.27

-0.24

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.5

-1.74

-0.91

-0.48

Cash

0

0

0.06

0.06

Total Assets

358.09

334.66

335.54

335.13

