Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.74
-0.75
-0.48
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.34
-0.18
-1
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-1.08
-0.93
-1.48
-0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.08
-0.93
-1.48
-0.01
Equity raised
564.32
526.51
276.79
-0.78
Investing
0
57.15
278.45
-0.04
Financing
4.23
2.13
0.31
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
567.46
584.85
554.07
-0.84
