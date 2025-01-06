iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.15
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Modulex Const. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.74

-0.75

-0.48

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.34

-0.18

-1

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-1.08

-0.93

-1.48

-0.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.08

-0.93

-1.48

-0.01

Equity raised

564.32

526.51

276.79

-0.78

Investing

0

57.15

278.45

-0.04

Financing

4.23

2.13

0.31

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

567.46

584.85

554.07

-0.84

