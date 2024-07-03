Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
1.09
0.13
0.22
0.02
Total Income
0.18
1.09
0.13
0.22
0.02
Total Expenditure
4.99
5.92
3.65
3.29
2.72
PBIDT
-4.81
-4.83
-3.52
-3.07
-2.69
Interest
1.36
2.11
2.22
1.4
0.36
PBDT
-6.18
-6.94
-5.74
-4.47
-3.05
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.09
0.1
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.24
-7.01
-5.84
-4.56
-3.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.24
-7.01
-5.82
-4.55
-3.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.24
-7.89
-5.82
-4.55
-3.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.9
-1.41
-1.15
-0.9
-0.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.2
51.3
50.69
50.69
51.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
