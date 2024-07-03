iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

32.7
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

12.83

0.98

0

0.15

Total Income

0.12

12.83

0.98

0

0.15

Total Expenditure

1.32

1.3

2.09

1.44

1.24

PBIDT

-1.21

11.53

-1.11

-1.44

-1.1

Interest

0.52

0.32

-0.64

0.41

0.42

PBDT

-1.73

11.2

-0.47

-1.84

-1.51

Depreciation

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.17

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.76

11.18

-0.66

-1.87

-1.54

Minority Interest After NP

-0.21

1.33

0

0

0.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.55

9.85

-0.66

-1.86

-1.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.55

9.85

-0.66

-1.86

-1.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.22

1.61

-0.1

-0.28

-0.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.2

69.2

69.2

69.2

69.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

