Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
12.83
0.98
0
0.15
Total Income
0.12
12.83
0.98
0
0.15
Total Expenditure
1.32
1.3
2.09
1.44
1.24
PBIDT
-1.21
11.53
-1.11
-1.44
-1.1
Interest
0.52
0.32
-0.64
0.41
0.42
PBDT
-1.73
11.2
-0.47
-1.84
-1.51
Depreciation
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.17
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.76
11.18
-0.66
-1.87
-1.54
Minority Interest After NP
-0.21
1.33
0
0
0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.55
9.85
-0.66
-1.86
-1.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.55
9.85
-0.66
-1.86
-1.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.22
1.61
-0.1
-0.28
-0.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
69.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
