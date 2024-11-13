Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th December, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Allotment of Share warrants on Preferential Basis

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. With reference to earlier intimation dated November 06, 2024,Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, Board of Directors will also consider and approve: 1. To consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To consider and approve raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issue of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company, through permissible modes including by way of Preferential Issue, subject to approval of the Shareholders in the EGM. 3. To fix the date, venue, and mode of conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider and approve draft notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with the explanatory statement for the purpose of passing the Special resolution. 5. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for voting process of resolutions passed at Extra Ordinary General Meeting 6. Any other matter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July,2024 Financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015- Reconstitution of Committees. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Year Ended 31St March 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Year Ended 31St March 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015- Appointment of Internal Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024