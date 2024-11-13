iifl-logo-icon 1
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

32.95
(-1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Modulex Const. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th December, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Allotment of Share warrants on Preferential Basis
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. With reference to earlier intimation dated November 06, 2024,Modulex Construction Technologies Ltd has now informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, Board of Directors will also consider and approve: 1. To consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To consider and approve raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issue of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company, through permissible modes including by way of Preferential Issue, subject to approval of the Shareholders in the EGM. 3. To fix the date, venue, and mode of conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider and approve draft notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with the explanatory statement for the purpose of passing the Special resolution. 5. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for voting process of resolutions passed at Extra Ordinary General Meeting 6. Any other matter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July,2024 Financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015- Reconstitution of Committees. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Year Ended 31St March 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Year Ended 31St March 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015- Appointment of Internal Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Modulex Construction Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December,2023 Disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

