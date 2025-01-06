To the Members of

Mohite Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Mohite Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes inequity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Revenue Recognition - The revenue is recognized as per Ind AS 115 - Revenue Recongnition Revenue is recognized when it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the entity and these benefits can be measured reliably.

Pending Litigation and Claim - There are not pending litigation or claim against the company during the audit period.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statement sand our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of theAct with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a wholeare free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud orerror and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due tofraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that issufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that areappropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing ouropinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statementsin place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates andrelated disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope andtiming of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Governmentin terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as itappears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensiveincome), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealtwith by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified undersection 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "AnnexureB".

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information andaccording to the explanations given to us:

i. No litigations are pending against the company therefore there is no impact of any litigation on Standalone Financial Statement as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no any amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Educationand Protection Fund by the Company.

With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 oft he Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

For SHAKIRALI S BOJAGAR & CO. Chartered Accountants SHAKIRALI S. BOJAGAR Proprietor Place : Kolhapur Membership No. 164250 Date : 29th May, 2024 UDIN - 24164250BKBHG2077

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report on even date)

The annexure referred to in independent auditors report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. We report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details andsituation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property Plant and Equipment, by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified every year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the above programme, the Company has verified all Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(iii) a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to Chirag Sanditext Pvt Ltd companies covered in the register maintained underSection 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). The Company has not granted any loans, securedor unsecured, to other body corporate, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the unsecured loans have been granted to companies listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act is not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments, providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(b) The unsecured loans granted to the companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act are repayable on demand. The borrowers have been regular in the payment of interest.

(c) The unsecured loans granted to the companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act are repayable on demand and there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days in respect of such loans.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments, providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory duesincluding Provident Fund, Employees state insurance, duty of customs, Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Cess, Professional tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees state insurance, duty of customs, Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Cess, Professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of custom, Goods and Service Tax, duty of excise, value added tax and cess

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank. The Company did not have any loans or borrowings during the year from debenture holders or government.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised anymoneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and as per information given by management term loans were applied for the purpose for which those were raised.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allot mentor private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cashtransactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicableto the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(Referred to in paragraph (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Mohite Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ICAI requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respect our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").