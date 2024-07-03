Summary

Incorporated on 31st Oct.90 as a public limited company, R M Mohite Textiles (RMMTL) was promoted by Rsmchandra Maruti Mohite, Dilip R Mohite, A R Mohite, Arvind G Gaonkar and Shivaji R Mohite. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 22nd Mar.91.The company set up a 100% export oriented cotton spinning unit to manufacture carded and combed yarn which commenced commercial production on 2nd May93.RMMTL came out with a public issue in Dec.96 to part-finance its 100% EOU expansion project to manufacture a variety of cotton yarn 30/1s (combed and carded) count. Looking to the high potential of the cotton yarn exports, company has gone for expansion by setting up of 12096 spindles. The cost of expansion project was Rs 36.00 crores. Commercial operations relating to the expansion project was started from 1st October 1998. The quality of yarn produced is well appreciated by many overseas buyers and over-all market. The company planned for an investment of Rs. 7 crores under the Technology Upgradation Scheme and IDBI has sanctioned as the above as Term Loan.

