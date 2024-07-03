Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹59.48
Prev. Close₹60.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹59.48
Day's Low₹59.48
52 Week's High₹163.45
52 Week's Low₹33
Book Value₹52.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.55
P/E114.51
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.1
20.1
20.1
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.87
82.96
80.03
71.25
Net Worth
103.97
103.06
100.13
91.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.89
99.05
103.19
96.06
yoy growth (%)
-31.45
-4.01
7.41
-25.16
Raw materials
-35.42
-55.62
-57.9
-50.23
As % of sales
52.17
56.15
56.11
52.29
Employee costs
-7.37
-10.28
-11.13
-8.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.75
1.51
1.16
2.81
Depreciation
-5.23
-5.88
-7.19
-7.17
Tax paid
0.21
0.03
0.2
0.58
Working capital
4.45
1.28
5.58
19.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.45
-4.01
7.41
-25.16
Op profit growth
-10.57
-9.61
-15.07
9.94
EBIT growth
-10.84
-3.22
-23.58
-2.48
Net profit growth
-37.59
13.62
-139.36
-167.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
125
84.42
154.87
88.66
119.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
125
84.42
154.87
88.66
119.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.96
2.25
5.96
3.18
2.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shivaji Ramchandra Mohite
Joint Managing Director
Monika Shivaji Mohite
Whole Time Director & CEO
Abhay S Bhide
Independent Director
Bhushan Madhukar Deshpande
Independent Director
Annasaheb Dhondiba More
Independent Director
Vijay M. Nawandhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parsharam Adav
Non Executive Director
Sejal Sagar Terane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mohite Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 31st Oct.90 as a public limited company, R M Mohite Textiles (RMMTL) was promoted by Rsmchandra Maruti Mohite, Dilip R Mohite, A R Mohite, Arvind G Gaonkar and Shivaji R Mohite. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 22nd Mar.91.The company set up a 100% export oriented cotton spinning unit to manufacture carded and combed yarn which commenced commercial production on 2nd May93.RMMTL came out with a public issue in Dec.96 to part-finance its 100% EOU expansion project to manufacture a variety of cotton yarn 30/1s (combed and carded) count. Looking to the high potential of the cotton yarn exports, company has gone for expansion by setting up of 12096 spindles. The cost of expansion project was Rs 36.00 crores. Commercial operations relating to the expansion project was started from 1st October 1998. The quality of yarn produced is well appreciated by many overseas buyers and over-all market. The company planned for an investment of Rs. 7 crores under the Technology Upgradation Scheme and IDBI has sanctioned as the above as Term Loan.
Read More
The Mohite Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹59.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohite Industries Ltd is ₹119.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mohite Industries Ltd is 114.51 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohite Industries Ltd is ₹33 and ₹163.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mohite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.58%, 3 Years at 37.49%, 1 Year at 50.78%, 6 Month at 9.37%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -10.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.