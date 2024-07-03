iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohite Industries Ltd Share Price

59.48
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

  • Open59.48
  • Day's High59.48
  • 52 Wk High163.45
  • Prev. Close60.69
  • Day's Low59.48
  • 52 Wk Low 33
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E114.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.21
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mohite Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

59.48

Prev. Close

60.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

59.48

Day's Low

59.48

52 Week's High

163.45

52 Week's Low

33

Book Value

52.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.55

P/E

114.51

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Mohite Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mohite Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mohite Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.82%

Non-Promoter- 31.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mohite Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.1

20.1

20.1

20.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.87

82.96

80.03

71.25

Net Worth

103.97

103.06

100.13

91.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.89

99.05

103.19

96.06

yoy growth (%)

-31.45

-4.01

7.41

-25.16

Raw materials

-35.42

-55.62

-57.9

-50.23

As % of sales

52.17

56.15

56.11

52.29

Employee costs

-7.37

-10.28

-11.13

-8.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.75

1.51

1.16

2.81

Depreciation

-5.23

-5.88

-7.19

-7.17

Tax paid

0.21

0.03

0.2

0.58

Working capital

4.45

1.28

5.58

19.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.45

-4.01

7.41

-25.16

Op profit growth

-10.57

-9.61

-15.07

9.94

EBIT growth

-10.84

-3.22

-23.58

-2.48

Net profit growth

-37.59

13.62

-139.36

-167.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

125

84.42

154.87

88.66

119.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

125

84.42

154.87

88.66

119.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.96

2.25

5.96

3.18

2.68

Mohite Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mohite Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shivaji Ramchandra Mohite

Joint Managing Director

Monika Shivaji Mohite

Whole Time Director & CEO

Abhay S Bhide

Independent Director

Bhushan Madhukar Deshpande

Independent Director

Annasaheb Dhondiba More

Independent Director

Vijay M. Nawandhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parsharam Adav

Non Executive Director

Sejal Sagar Terane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mohite Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31st Oct.90 as a public limited company, R M Mohite Textiles (RMMTL) was promoted by Rsmchandra Maruti Mohite, Dilip R Mohite, A R Mohite, Arvind G Gaonkar and Shivaji R Mohite. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 22nd Mar.91.The company set up a 100% export oriented cotton spinning unit to manufacture carded and combed yarn which commenced commercial production on 2nd May93.RMMTL came out with a public issue in Dec.96 to part-finance its 100% EOU expansion project to manufacture a variety of cotton yarn 30/1s (combed and carded) count. Looking to the high potential of the cotton yarn exports, company has gone for expansion by setting up of 12096 spindles. The cost of expansion project was Rs 36.00 crores. Commercial operations relating to the expansion project was started from 1st October 1998. The quality of yarn produced is well appreciated by many overseas buyers and over-all market. The company planned for an investment of Rs. 7 crores under the Technology Upgradation Scheme and IDBI has sanctioned as the above as Term Loan.
Company FAQs

What is the Mohite Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mohite Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹59.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mohite Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mohite Industries Ltd is ₹119.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mohite Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mohite Industries Ltd is 114.51 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mohite Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mohite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mohite Industries Ltd is ₹33 and ₹163.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mohite Industries Ltd?

Mohite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.58%, 3 Years at 37.49%, 1 Year at 50.78%, 6 Month at 9.37%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -10.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mohite Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mohite Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.18 %

