Mohite Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.1
20.1
20.1
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.87
82.96
80.03
71.25
Net Worth
103.97
103.06
100.13
91.35
Minority Interest
Debt
84.47
83.27
73.18
76.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.81
2.68
2.42
2.69
Total Liabilities
191.25
189.01
175.73
170.19
Fixed Assets
78.2
77.42
60.87
64.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.48
2.48
2.48
2.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
108.76
102.86
110.69
101.35
Inventories
44.53
38.35
35.4
41.78
Inventory Days
224.61
Sundry Debtors
30.22
31.99
45.67
41.42
Debtor Days
222.67
Other Current Assets
37.45
36.73
32.65
22.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-2.05
-1.31
-2.22
Creditor Days
11.93
Other Current Liabilities
-2.8
-2.16
-1.72
-2.41
Cash
1.81
6.26
1.68
1.54
Total Assets
191.25
189.02
175.72
170.21
