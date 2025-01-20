iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohite Industries Ltd Key Ratios

57.14
(-1.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:10:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.02

5.07

Op profit growth

-2.66

-4.27

EBIT growth

-0.39

3.41

Net profit growth

-16.81

100.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.07

15.46

16.97

EBIT margin

14.15

10.65

10.82

Net profit margin

3.86

3.48

1.82

RoCE

6.61

7.1

RoNW

0.95

1.18

RoA

0.45

0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.77

2.12

1.06

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.98

-0.86

-2.56

Book value per share

46.8

45.65

44.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.54

10.98

P/CEPS

-17.09

-4.54

P/B

0.36

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

7.01

5.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.83

0.94

5.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

220.02

141.47

Inventory days

163.93

120.43

Creditor days

-21.62

-12.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.4

-1.47

-1.19

Net debt / equity

1.02

0.96

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

5.2

4.66

4.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.59

-45.44

-60.38

Employee costs

-9.25

-9.19

-9.04

Other costs

-32.06

-29.89

-13.58

