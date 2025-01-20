Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.02
5.07
Op profit growth
-2.66
-4.27
EBIT growth
-0.39
3.41
Net profit growth
-16.81
100.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.07
15.46
16.97
EBIT margin
14.15
10.65
10.82
Net profit margin
3.86
3.48
1.82
RoCE
6.61
7.1
RoNW
0.95
1.18
RoA
0.45
0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.77
2.12
1.06
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.98
-0.86
-2.56
Book value per share
46.8
45.65
44.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.54
10.98
P/CEPS
-17.09
-4.54
P/B
0.36
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
7.01
5.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.83
0.94
5.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
220.02
141.47
Inventory days
163.93
120.43
Creditor days
-21.62
-12.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.4
-1.47
-1.19
Net debt / equity
1.02
0.96
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
5.2
4.66
4.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.59
-45.44
-60.38
Employee costs
-9.25
-9.19
-9.04
Other costs
-32.06
-29.89
-13.58
