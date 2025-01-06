iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohite Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

59.48
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohite Industries Ltd

Mohite Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.75

1.51

1.16

2.81

Depreciation

-5.23

-5.88

-7.19

-7.17

Tax paid

0.21

0.03

0.2

0.58

Working capital

4.45

1.28

5.58

19.73

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

-3.04

-0.24

15.95

Capital expenditure

0.22

6.72

4.16

2.84

Free cash flow

0.41

3.68

3.91

18.79

Equity raised

140.55

135.31

130.44

137.39

Investing

0

2.34

0

0.02

Financing

155.08

163.02

166.47

18.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

296.05

304.35

300.82

174.71

Mohite Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohite Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.