|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.89
99.05
103.19
96.06
yoy growth (%)
-31.45
-4.01
7.41
-25.16
Raw materials
-35.42
-55.62
-57.9
-50.23
As % of sales
52.17
56.15
56.11
52.29
Employee costs
-7.37
-10.28
-11.13
-8.87
As % of sales
10.86
10.38
10.78
9.23
Other costs
-11.06
-17.45
-16.8
-16.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.29
17.62
16.28
17.2
Operating profit
14.02
15.68
17.35
20.43
OPM
20.65
15.83
16.81
21.26
Depreciation
-5.23
-5.88
-7.19
-7.17
Interest expense
-8.06
-8.37
-9.05
-10.56
Other income
0.03
0.09
0.06
0.12
Profit before tax
0.75
1.51
1.16
2.81
Taxes
0.21
0.03
0.2
0.58
Tax rate
29.23
2.62
17.31
20.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.97
1.55
1.36
3.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-6.88
Net profit
0.97
1.55
1.36
-3.47
yoy growth (%)
-37.59
13.62
-139.36
-167.07
NPM
1.43
1.57
1.32
-3.62
