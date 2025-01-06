iifl-logo-icon 1
Mohite Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.48
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.89

99.05

103.19

96.06

yoy growth (%)

-31.45

-4.01

7.41

-25.16

Raw materials

-35.42

-55.62

-57.9

-50.23

As % of sales

52.17

56.15

56.11

52.29

Employee costs

-7.37

-10.28

-11.13

-8.87

As % of sales

10.86

10.38

10.78

9.23

Other costs

-11.06

-17.45

-16.8

-16.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.29

17.62

16.28

17.2

Operating profit

14.02

15.68

17.35

20.43

OPM

20.65

15.83

16.81

21.26

Depreciation

-5.23

-5.88

-7.19

-7.17

Interest expense

-8.06

-8.37

-9.05

-10.56

Other income

0.03

0.09

0.06

0.12

Profit before tax

0.75

1.51

1.16

2.81

Taxes

0.21

0.03

0.2

0.58

Tax rate

29.23

2.62

17.31

20.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.97

1.55

1.36

3.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-6.88

Net profit

0.97

1.55

1.36

-3.47

yoy growth (%)

-37.59

13.62

-139.36

-167.07

NPM

1.43

1.57

1.32

-3.62

