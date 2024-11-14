|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and to take on records Un-Audited Financial Results 2. To consider a proposal for sub-division /split of the Equity shares 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 2.Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs 1/-(Rupees one only) each, 3.the consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer Mrs. Savita Sujit Kulkarni pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 3.00 p. m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and to take on records Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the period ended on 30th June 2024 Approved the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as Accordance with Indian Standard and Limited Review Report on said result received from statutory Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Approved audited consolidated & standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with cash flow and statement of assets & liabilities as on that date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please take above on your records. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th February 2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December , 2023 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) as prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following a) Copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December , 2023; and b) Limited Review Report on the said results received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:05 p.m. Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR ) Regulation 2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of Director of the company at its meeting on 14.02.2024 inter-alia considered the following matter Appointed Mr. Deepak Ramchandra Suryavanshi (Membership No: A27461) as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f 14.02.2024 as per the provision of Section 203 of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 6 of Listing Regulation. Kindly Take the above information for your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
