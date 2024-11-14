Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and to take on records Un-Audited Financial Results 2. To consider a proposal for sub-division /split of the Equity shares 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 2.Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs 1/-(Rupees one only) each, 3.the consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer Mrs. Savita Sujit Kulkarni pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 3.00 p. m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and to take on records Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the period ended on 30th June 2024 Approved the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as Accordance with Indian Standard and Limited Review Report on said result received from statutory Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

Mohite Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Approved audited consolidated & standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with cash flow and statement of assets & liabilities as on that date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024