Outcome of Board Meeting-Stock Split/Sub Division To sub-divide/split 1 (one) Equity shares of the Company of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company to be sought by means of Postal Ballot, including such approvals from regulatory / statutory authorities as may be required. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are as attached herewith in Annexure -A & B. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MONEY MASTERS LEASING & FINANCE LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MONEY MASTERS LEASING & FINANCE LTD (535910) RECORD DATE 22.08.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 22/08/2024 DR-699/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE340O01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.08.2024) Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited as informed the exchange that the Record date for the purpose of Split/Sub-Division is August 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240812-5 dated August 12, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code MONEY MASTERS LEASING & FINANCE LTD (535910) New ISIN No. INE340O01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 22-08-2024 (DR- 699/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.08.2024)