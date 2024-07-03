iifl-logo-icon 1
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

8.18
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.1
  • Day's High8.32
  • 52 Wk High19.49
  • Prev. Close8.41
  • Day's Low8
  • 52 Wk Low 5.67
  • Turnover (lac)23.03
  • P/E105.13
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.3
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.11
  • Div. Yield0
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.65%

Non-Promoter- 65.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

10.04

10.04

Preference Capital

2.61

1.81

1.81

1.82

Reserves

2.71

2.25

1.81

1.42

Net Worth

15.36

14.1

13.66

13.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.31

-1.29

0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hozef Abdulhussain Darukhanawala

Non Executive Director

Duraiya Hozef Darukhanawala

Non Executive Director

Vijaypratap Talukdar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tripti Jain

Chairman

Javid Husain Parkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a private limited company at Mumbai on October 26, 1994. It became a public limited company on February 09, 1996 and subsequently the Company name was changed to Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited.It obtained a deposit taking NBFC license (A category) in October 1998 and is presently an asset finance company. Since December 2011, Company stopped taking public deposits. It is engaged in the business of Hire-purchase finance. The Companys main area of business activity and excellence has been hire-purchase & Leasing which constitutes more than 80% of total revenue into the business. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. It cater mainly to small and medium business enterprises. It helps entrepreneurs in beginning business by providing finance against machinery etc. It specializes in consumer finance & Public vehicle finance and other core of area of revenue generation.
Company FAQs

What is the Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹82.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is 105.13 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.67 and ₹19.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.86%, 3 Years at 141.11%, 1 Year at 9.93%, 6 Month at -46.60%, 3 Month at -36.58% and 1 Month at -7.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.35 %

