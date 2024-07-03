Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹8.1
Prev. Close₹8.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.03
Day's High₹8.32
Day's Low₹8
52 Week's High₹19.49
52 Week's Low₹5.67
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.11
P/E105.13
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
10.04
10.04
Preference Capital
2.61
1.81
1.81
1.82
Reserves
2.71
2.25
1.81
1.42
Net Worth
15.36
14.1
13.66
13.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.31
-1.29
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hozef Abdulhussain Darukhanawala
Non Executive Director
Duraiya Hozef Darukhanawala
Non Executive Director
Vijaypratap Talukdar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tripti Jain
Chairman
Javid Husain Parkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a private limited company at Mumbai on October 26, 1994. It became a public limited company on February 09, 1996 and subsequently the Company name was changed to Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited.It obtained a deposit taking NBFC license (A category) in October 1998 and is presently an asset finance company. Since December 2011, Company stopped taking public deposits. It is engaged in the business of Hire-purchase finance. The Companys main area of business activity and excellence has been hire-purchase & Leasing which constitutes more than 80% of total revenue into the business. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. It cater mainly to small and medium business enterprises. It helps entrepreneurs in beginning business by providing finance against machinery etc. It specializes in consumer finance & Public vehicle finance and other core of area of revenue generation.
Read More
The Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹82.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is 105.13 and 6.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹5.67 and ₹19.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.86%, 3 Years at 141.11%, 1 Year at 9.93%, 6 Month at -46.60%, 3 Month at -36.58% and 1 Month at -7.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.