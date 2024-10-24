iifl-logo-icon 1
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

7.34
(-1.74%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:11:00 PM

Money Masters CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the propsoal for fund raising through Right Issue of Equity Shares Outcome of the Board Meeting-Approval for issuance of equity share s on right basis and the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months period ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and further to our letter dated 5th August, 2024, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 has inter-alia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. Please find enclosed a copy of the said Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.15 p.m. and concluded at 06.10 p.m. The said Results are also available on Companys website https://www.moneymasterscc.in/ The Company will publish the Unaudited Financial Results in the prescribed format. Please take the aforesaid on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation-To Consider Sub-Division/Split Of Existing Equity Shares of The Company. With reference to the above captioned subject matter, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at the registered office of the Company on June 25, 2024 had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters A)All other matters as per attached letters Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Anil Bissa as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non Independent) of the Company with effect from June 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation of Board Meeting Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2024 Audited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023. Intimation for Outcome of Board Meeting-Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Intimation for outcome of Board Meeting-Unaudited Financials Result for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

