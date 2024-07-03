Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited was incorporated as a private limited company at Mumbai on October 26, 1994. It became a public limited company on February 09, 1996 and subsequently the Company name was changed to Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited.It obtained a deposit taking NBFC license (A category) in October 1998 and is presently an asset finance company. Since December 2011, Company stopped taking public deposits. It is engaged in the business of Hire-purchase finance. The Companys main area of business activity and excellence has been hire-purchase & Leasing which constitutes more than 80% of total revenue into the business. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. It cater mainly to small and medium business enterprises. It helps entrepreneurs in beginning business by providing finance against machinery etc. It specializes in consumer finance & Public vehicle finance and other core of area of revenue generation.