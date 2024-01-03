Monica Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.3
4.3
4.3
4.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.52
-18.45
-18.41
-18.35
Net Worth
-14.22
-14.15
-14.11
-14.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-14.22
-14.15
-14.11
-14.05
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-14.24
-14.16
-14.13
-14.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.32
2.33
2.36
2.37
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.56
-16.49
-16.49
-16.44
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
-14.22
-14.15
-14.11
-14.06
