To The Members of Monika Alcobev Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Monika Alcobev Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified (SAs) under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Board of Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtaining an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under the section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except as disclosed in Note 38: Contingent Liabilities & commitments of Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any maimer whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of Us knowledge and belief,

other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration/ sitting fees paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The director fees paid as per section 197 (5) to the independent directors is not in excess of the limits laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For, SHAH GUPTA & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 109574W ^Bharat P. Vasani Partner Membership No. 040060 Date: September 06, 2024 UDIN: 24040060BKCCGZ6966 Place: Mumbai

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report on even date)

(i) (a)(A) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified annually. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements (Refer Note no. 11(g) to the Financial Statements) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in

excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us. the quarterly statements (comprising stock statements, book debt statements, etc.) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters. (Refer Note 7(F) to the financial statements).

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantee or security, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, limited liability partnership and other parties other than loan given to a related party aggregating to Rs.120 lakhs during the year as disclosed by the Company in Note no.28 to the Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Particulars Loans (Rs. In lakhs) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: -Related parties other than subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures 120 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of the above case: -Related parties other than subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the loan provided during the year aggregating to Rs.120 lakhs is, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest on account of the fact that the loan is in compliance with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) In respect of the loan granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment and the payment of interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments of principal and interest are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of the interest in

respect of loan, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days. x

(e) The Company has granted loan as mentioned in clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order, the loan granted by the Company is repaid during the year. Further, there are no advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Thus, clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year except for the loan given to related party mentioned in Note no.-39 of the Financial statements the details of which are as under:

Particulars All parties (Rs. In lakhs) Related Parties (Rs. In lakhs) Aggregate of loans: -Repayable on demand (A) 120 120 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) " " Total (A +B) 120 120 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not made investments, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, or provided any security secured or unsecured to companies, limited liability partnership and other parties except for the following loan in respect of which the provisions of 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products traded by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Central Sales Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities .

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Central Sales Tax, State Sales Tax (VAT), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST 15.70 (Part payment Rs.8.57 lakhs is done) 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals)

Refer Note 38 in the Financial statements

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans are applied for the purpose for which they are obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31,2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(0 The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March31, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Company has made private placement of equity hares during the year and requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. We have verified that the amounts so raised through private placement were utilized for business purpose.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) (a) to 3(xii) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, internal audit is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xiv)(a) and 3(xiv)(b) is not applicable.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) to (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under section 135 (5) of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has transferred unspent amount to a special account by name- ‘Monika Alcobev Limited- CSR A/c which is earmarked for corporate social responsibility expenditure for identified projects, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act. The disclosure as per the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013 are made in Note no. 35 to the Financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

For SHAH GUPTA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firms registration No.: 109574W Bnarat P. Vasani Partner Membership No.: O4O06U UD1N: 24040060BKCCGZ6966 Date: September 06, 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Monika Alcobcv Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report on even date)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of the sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements of Monika Alcobev Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024. based on the financial controls established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the " Guidance Note").

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be

prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.