Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.29
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
56.24
15.12
2.1
Net Worth
58.53
17.12
4.1
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,579.7
|113.99
|2,97,744
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
748.05
|49.64
|26,256.56
|225.64
|0.97
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
297.55
|16.17
|23,261.7
|209.45
|2.29
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
638.3
|143.44
|14,099.09
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
93
|0
|11,830.78
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No.2403 24th Floor Signature,
Suresh Sawat Rd Off.Veer Desai,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 022 657 81111/6236 3155
Website: http://www.monikaalcobev.com
Email: investors.relation@monikaalcobev.com
