TO THE MEMBERS OF MONIND LTD

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MONIND LTD (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the losses (including other comprehensive income) changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the financial statements:

Note no. 26a in the financial statements which indicates that there are no major business activities in the company. The Company has accumulated losses resulting in erosion of net worth and has incurred net cash losses during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year. The current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions may cast doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

However, in view of perception of the management, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Old outstanding credit balances of Rs. 5,169.62 lacs under Trade Payables and Other financial liabilities in the financial statements. We have applied following audit procedures in this regard Since credit balances are of significant amount, we have considered it as a key audit matter. We have enquired about balance confirmation and other relevant documents related to negotiations with the parties towards settlement of amount. We have discussed the matter with the management and observed that significant balances are confirmed except one of the creditors regarding which the management has confirmed the continuance of liability. We have reviewed the documents provided to us and nothing significant is found to be commented upon. Hence the liabilities are continued on consistent basis.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the Directors report, Corporate Governance report, Business responsible report and Management Discussion and Analysis of Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our report thereon. The Directors report, Corporate Governance report, Business responsible report and Management Discussion and Analysis of Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available to us and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and Statement of cash flows of the Company in accordance with the in AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error audit procedures, design and perform responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonable ness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and event s in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure - I” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The subject matter referred in “Emphasis of Matter” above, which in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure II”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The company has not proposed and declared any final dividend in the previous year.

(b) The company has not declared and paid any interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. In Our opinion the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account having a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of tampering of the audit trail feature.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For O P BAGLA & CO LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ICAI Firm Regn. No. 000018N/N500091 Sd/- (NITIN JAIN) PARTNER PLACE : NEW DELHI M. No. 510841 DATED : 30.05.2024 UDIN : 24510841BKERUD8452

ANNEXURE- I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. In respect of its Property Plant & Equipment (Fixed assets):

a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets at the beginning or end of the financial year under audit.

b) As explained to us, all the Property Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) The Company does not have immovable property at the beginning or end of the financial year under audit.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. (a) The Company has not made any investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) As the company has not made any investment in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and not granted unsecured loans to other parties during the year. Hence clause iii(b) is not applicable.

(c) As the company has not made any investment in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and not granted unsecured loans to other parties during the year. Hence clause iii(c) is not applicable.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such party. Hence clause iii(d) is not applicable.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has be renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associates companies.

4. In our opinion, the Company has not made any investments during the year. Further, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of Investment, loans, guarantees and security.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not accepted any deposits, in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. In respect of business activities of the company, Companies (cost records and audit) Rules 2014 as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act and rules thereunder are not applicable.

7. a) As per information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) We have been informed that no dues outstanding in respect of income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, on account of any dispute.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not obtained any loan from bank or financial institutions or government and has not issued any debentures.

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of preference shares by conversion of amount borrowed. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the act and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to the same.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There is no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

13. According to information and explanations given to us we are of the opinion that all related party transactions are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013. Necessary disclosures have been made in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting Standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to information and explanations given to us the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the director or any person connected with him during the year.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 35.31 lakhs during the financial year under audit and Rs. 101.21 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amount u/s 135(5) of the Companies Act ,2013 hence clause xx (b) is not applicable.

21. This clause is not applicable on audit report on standalone financial statements.

ANNEXURE- II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MONIND LTD (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on “Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting” issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.