SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹24.3
Prev. Close₹24.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹25.5
Day's Low₹24.3
52 Week's High₹28.25
52 Week's Low₹14.87
Book Value₹-142.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.83
3.68
14.39
14.39
Preference Capital
23.46
15
13.05
11.36
Reserves
-137.85
-135.88
-143.63
-142.5
Net Worth
-27.56
-117.2
-116.19
-116.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.14
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.71
-1.09
-8.88
-22.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
168.6
-138.25
-7.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
3.09
-44.09
-33.86
-70.48
EBIT growth
-225.85
-145.45
-33.93
-69.1
Net profit growth
56.59
-87.82
-60.29
-42.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mahesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Babika Goel
Non Executive Director
Keshav Sharma
Independent Director
UMESH KUMAR SHUKLA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rinkal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Monind Ltd
Summary
Monind Ltd was originally promoted by M P Saraf as Annapurna Engineering Pvt Ltd in 1982. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to Mind Ltd. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb.84. In Jul.89, Sandeep Jajodia, was made the Promoter of the Company. In Apr.92, pursuant to the company having set up the ferro chrome project, the name was changed to Monnet Ferro Alloys. The Company is an established residential development company which specialise in the purchase, promotion and delivery of affordable housings, medium and large projects ranging from single family residences to multiplex schemes in the UK and Internationally. Till 1991, no major operations were being carried out by the company, except for the sale and purchase of investments. In 1991, it set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa ferro chrome at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh and the commercial production commenced from Mar.91. In Mar.94, Rinpet Financiers Pvt Ltd (RFL) was amalgamated with the company, after which it acquired its present name (MIL), reflecting the diverse business activities of the company.The company expanded its capacity from 6000 tpa to 12,000 tpa, which was completed in Feb.96. With the increase in the capacity, it can produce other ferro alloys such as ferro manganese, ferro silicon, etc, in addition to ferro chrome. The company has a buy-back arrangement with Jindal Strips for 6000 tpa ferro chrome. MIL went on a public issue on 14 Aug.96 to part-finance the
Read More
The Monind Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monind Ltd is ₹9.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Monind Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monind Ltd is ₹14.87 and ₹28.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Monind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.21%, 3 Years at 34.44%, 1 Year at 17.73%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at 11.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.