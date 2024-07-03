Summary

Monind Ltd was originally promoted by M P Saraf as Annapurna Engineering Pvt Ltd in 1982. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to Mind Ltd. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb.84. In Jul.89, Sandeep Jajodia, was made the Promoter of the Company. In Apr.92, pursuant to the company having set up the ferro chrome project, the name was changed to Monnet Ferro Alloys. The Company is an established residential development company which specialise in the purchase, promotion and delivery of affordable housings, medium and large projects ranging from single family residences to multiplex schemes in the UK and Internationally. Till 1991, no major operations were being carried out by the company, except for the sale and purchase of investments. In 1991, it set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa ferro chrome at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh and the commercial production commenced from Mar.91. In Mar.94, Rinpet Financiers Pvt Ltd (RFL) was amalgamated with the company, after which it acquired its present name (MIL), reflecting the diverse business activities of the company.The company expanded its capacity from 6000 tpa to 12,000 tpa, which was completed in Feb.96. With the increase in the capacity, it can produce other ferro alloys such as ferro manganese, ferro silicon, etc, in addition to ferro chrome. The company has a buy-back arrangement with Jindal Strips for 6000 tpa ferro chrome. MIL went on a public issue on 14 Aug.96 to part-finance the

