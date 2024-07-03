iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Monind Ltd Share Price

25.5
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.3
  • Day's High25.5
  • 52 Wk High28.25
  • Prev. Close24.3
  • Day's Low24.3
  • 52 Wk Low 14.87
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-142.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Monind Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

24.3

Prev. Close

24.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

25.5

Day's Low

24.3

52 Week's High

28.25

52 Week's Low

14.87

Book Value

-142.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Monind Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Monind Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Monind Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 4.94%

Institutions: 4.94%

Non-Institutions: 20.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Monind Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

86.83

3.68

14.39

14.39

Preference Capital

23.46

15

13.05

11.36

Reserves

-137.85

-135.88

-143.63

-142.5

Net Worth

-27.56

-117.2

-116.19

-116.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.14

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.71

-1.09

-8.88

-22.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

168.6

-138.25

-7.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

3.09

-44.09

-33.86

-70.48

EBIT growth

-225.85

-145.45

-33.93

-69.1

Net profit growth

56.59

-87.82

-60.29

-42.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Monind Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Monind Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mahesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Babika Goel

Non Executive Director

Keshav Sharma

Independent Director

UMESH KUMAR SHUKLA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rinkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Monind Ltd

Summary

Monind Ltd was originally promoted by M P Saraf as Annapurna Engineering Pvt Ltd in 1982. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to Mind Ltd. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb.84. In Jul.89, Sandeep Jajodia, was made the Promoter of the Company. In Apr.92, pursuant to the company having set up the ferro chrome project, the name was changed to Monnet Ferro Alloys. The Company is an established residential development company which specialise in the purchase, promotion and delivery of affordable housings, medium and large projects ranging from single family residences to multiplex schemes in the UK and Internationally. Till 1991, no major operations were being carried out by the company, except for the sale and purchase of investments. In 1991, it set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa ferro chrome at Raipur, Madhya Pradesh and the commercial production commenced from Mar.91. In Mar.94, Rinpet Financiers Pvt Ltd (RFL) was amalgamated with the company, after which it acquired its present name (MIL), reflecting the diverse business activities of the company.The company expanded its capacity from 6000 tpa to 12,000 tpa, which was completed in Feb.96. With the increase in the capacity, it can produce other ferro alloys such as ferro manganese, ferro silicon, etc, in addition to ferro chrome. The company has a buy-back arrangement with Jindal Strips for 6000 tpa ferro chrome. MIL went on a public issue on 14 Aug.96 to part-finance the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Monind Ltd share price today?

The Monind Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Monind Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monind Ltd is ₹9.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Monind Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Monind Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Monind Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monind Ltd is ₹14.87 and ₹28.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Monind Ltd?

Monind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.21%, 3 Years at 34.44%, 1 Year at 17.73%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at 11.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Monind Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Monind Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.95 %
Public - 20.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Monind Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.