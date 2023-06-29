TO THE MEMBERS,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 41st Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of MONIND LIMITED (“the Company”) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

A summary of the Companys Financial Results for the Financial Year 2023-2024 & 2022-2023 are as under:

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Financial Year 2023-2024 Financial Year 2022-2023 Revenue from operation 0 0 Other Income 0 0.10 Total Income 0 0.10 Total Expenses 197.14 296.07 Profit/(Loss ) before Tax (197.14) (295.97) Tax Expense: - - Current Tax For earlier Year - 0.19 Deferred Tax - - Net Loss after Tax (197.14) (296.16)

2. STATEMENT OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the financial year 2023-24, the operating income was nil. The Company has recorded a net Loss after tax of Rs. 197.14 Lakhs for Financial year 2023-2024 as compared to net Loss of Rs. 296.16 Lakhs for the Financial Year 2022-2023. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

4. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

In view of the losses suffered by the Company during the year under review, your directors have not recommended any dividend and have not transferred any amount to reserve for the Financial Year 2023-24.

5. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from public falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Act read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

There is no unclaimed or unpaid deposit lying with the Company.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 109,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Nine Crore only) divided into 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) and 1,05,00,000 (One Crore Five Lakhs ) Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference of Rs.100/-(Rupees Hundred Only).

Paid up Share Capital

The Paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 108,68,12,620 (Rupees One Hundred Eight Crore Sixty Eight Lakhs Twelve Thousand and Six Hundred Twenty Only) divided into 36,81,262 (Thirty Six Lakhs Eighty One Thousand Two Hundred Sixty Two Only ) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) 10% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/-(Rupees Hundred Only) each and 90,00,000 (Ninety Lakh) 0.01% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each.

During the financial year, the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2023 have allotted the 0.01% Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each aggregating to Rs. 90,00,00,000 (Rupee Ninety Crore only) by conversion of Loan into Preference Shares .

Pursuant to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up Share Capital of the Company has been increased in the following manner:

Particulars Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital Before 29.06.2023 (in Rs.) Shares Alloted on 29.06.2023 (in Rs.) Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Share Capital After 29.06.2023 (in Rs.) Equity Share Capital of Rs. 10 each 3,68,12,620 NIL 3,68,12,620 10% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each 15,00,00,000 NIL 15,00,00,000 0.01% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each NIL 90,00,00,000 90,00,00,000 Total (in Rs.) 18,68,12,620 90,00,00,000 108,68,12,620

7. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANY

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company and accordingly Form AOC-1 i.e. a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of Subsidiaries/Associate Company/Joint Ventures pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is not required to be attached.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Directors

As on the date of the report, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises of total Four (4) directors. The Composition of the Board of Directors is as under:

S.no. Name of the Director Designation Date of appointment 1 Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma (DIN:07504637) Whole Time Director 07/05/2016 2 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla (DIN: 00180433) Non Executive Independent Director 10/08/2022 3 Ms. Babika Goel (DIN: 07060202) Non Executive Independent Director 14/02/2015 4 Mr. Keshav Sharma (DIN:08275228) Non Executive Non- Independent Director 30/05/2019

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma (DIN: 07504637) , Whole Time Director of the Company liable to retires by rotation at the forthcoming 41st Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting.

A brief resume, nature of expertise, details of directorships held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be appointed/re-appointed, along with their shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under the Secretarial Standards and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(51) & 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the Financial year 2023-2024, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of the Company are:-

1. Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma (DIN:07504637)- Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

2. Ms. Priya (M.NO. A43972) Company Secretary (KMP ) and Compliance officer*

3. Ms. Rinkal (M.No. A55732)- Company Secretary (KMP ) and Compliance officer*

*During the Financial year under review, Ms. Priya (M.NO. A43972), Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance officer of the Company has resigned w.e.f 30.06.2023 and Ms. Rinkal (M.No. A55732) has been appointed as Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 01.07.2023. However, Ms. Rinkal has also resigned from the post of Company secretary and Compliance officer of the company w.e.f 23.07.2024.

9. DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations”) and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors. Further, they have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Further, in terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation which exist or may be anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

Further, in the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors qualify the criteria of Independent Director as mentioned in the Act and SEBI LODR Regulations and are independent of the management.

During the FY 2023-24 separate meeting exclusively of Independent Directors was held on 30th May 2023.

10. NUMBER OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the financial period 2023-24, the Board of Directors met Five (5) times, the details of which are as under:

S. No Board Meeting Total Strength of the Board No. of Directors Present 1 30.05.2023 4 4 2 29.06.2023 4 4 3 11.08.2023 4 4 4 09.11.2023 4 4 5 13.02.2024 4 4

The Board of Directors met at Regular Intervals to transact business and the gap between two meetings was not exceeding one hundred and twenty days.

The Company has complied with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with respect to the Board Meetings.

Attendance of Directors at Board Meetings during the F.Y 2023-2024 are as under:

Name of the Directors No of Board Meetings held No of Board Meetings Attended Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma (DIN:00180433) 5 5 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla (DIN: 07504637) 5 5 Ms. Babika Goel (DIN: 07060202) 5 5 Mr. Keshav Sharma (DIN:08275228) 5 5

11. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

a. Audit Committee

Your Directors have constituted the Audit committee in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014. The members of the Committee as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name Chairman/Member 1 Ms. Babika Goel Chairman 2 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla Member 3 Mr. Keshav Sharma Member

Four (4) meetings of the Audit Committee were held during the period ended March 31, 2024 on May 30, 2023, August 11, 2023, November 09, 2023 and February 13, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the company has accepted all the recommendation received from the Audit Committee.

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Your directors have constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee as required under the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of following members:

S. No. Name Chairman/Member 1 Ms. Babika Goel Chairman 2 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla Member 3 Mr. Keshav Sharma Member

Three (3) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held during the period ended March 31, 2024 on May 30, 2023, June 29, 2023 and August 11, 2023.

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Your Board has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee under the provisions of Section 178(5) of Companies Act, 2013. The Committee consists of following members:

S. No. Name Chairman/Member 1 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla Chairman 2 Ms. Babika Goel Member 3 Mr. Keshav Sharma Member

Three (3) meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held during the period ended March 31, 2023 on May 30, 2023, August 11, 2023 and February 13, 2024.

d. Executive Committee:

The Executive Committee was formed to deal with urgent matters requiring immediate action of the Board of Directors before a meeting of the Board could be convened. The Minutes of the Executive Committee are placed before the Board for their review and noting in the next Board Meeting.

The Committee consists of following members:

S. No. Name Chairman/Member 1 Mr. Keshav Sharma Chairman 2 Ms. Babika Goel Member

During the year under review, no meeting of the Executive committee took place.

e. Finance Committee:

The Finance Committee was formed for the purpose of looking on the matters related with finance and to further make recommendation to the Board regarding such matters.

The Committee consists of following members:

S. No. Name Chairman/Member 1 Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma Chairman 2 Mr. Umesh Kumar Shukla Member

During the year under review, no meeting of the Finance Committee took place.

12.ANNUAL BOARD EVALUATION

In terms of provisions of the Act and Regulation 17(10) read with Regulation 25(4) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board conducts an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees through questionnaire designed with qualitative parameters and feedback based on ratings and open comments.

The Board has adopted Board Evaluation Policy (“Policy”) for carrying out the evaluation of Board as whole, the Board Committees and individual Directors including Independent Directors. The Policy covers the performance evaluation criteria of all the directors including independent directors. The criteria covered to conduct the evaluation process includes contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices, knowledge & update of relevant areas, participation in the long term strategic planning and fulfillment of Directors obligations and fiduciary responsibilities, including but not limited to, active/effective participation at the Board and Committee meetings, representation of shareholders interest and enhancing shareholders value etc.

Pursuant to the Policy, Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board as whole, all the Board Committees and individual Directors for the FY 2023-24 in May 2024 as per the parameters prescribed in the evaluation forms provided in the Policy for evaluation of Board as whole, the Board Committees and individual Directors which include various aspects of Boards functioning.

Further, Independent Directors have also carried out the performance evaluation of Board as a whole, Non-Independent Directors and Chairperson of the Company in their meetings held on May 30, 2024 for the FY 2023-24.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the Policy and Annual Performance Evaluation process and evaluation results.

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions entered by the Company with related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval as per the Related Party Transactions Policy of the Company as approved by the Board. The policy is also uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link http://www.monnetgroup.com/MIL-code-policy.php

Since, all related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and there was no material related party transaction entered by the Company during the year as per Related Party Transactions Policy, no details are required to be provided in Form AOC-2 prescribed under clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The details of the transactions with related parties are provided in the notes to accompanying standalone financial statements.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind ”AS”) and Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013 had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls and same were followed by the Company and that such financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15.INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The internal control system is an integral part of the general organizational structure of the Company. The system is highly structured and totally in sync with the size and nature of its business. This process is aimed at pursuing the values of both procedural and substantial fairness, transparency and accountability. The internal control system is basically a set of rules, regulations, policies which allows enhanced monitoring. The organization is appropriately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively during the financial year.

16. AUDITORS

i) Statutory Auditor

The Board of Directors and Members of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on 28.09.2022 has approved the appointment of M/s O P Bagla & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No.000018N/N500091) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of the 39th AGM till the conclusion of the 44th AGM.

The Company has received certificate to the effect that M/s O P Bagla & Co. LLP satisfy the criteria provided under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Report given by the Auditor on financial statements of the Company forms part of the Annual Report. There is no qualification in the Auditors Report on financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and hence, no explanation is required thereon.

ii) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s Sanjay Grover & Associates (Firm registration No P2001DE052900), Practicing Company Secretaries, New Delhi, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. The Report of Secretarial Auditor (Form MR-3) for the Financial Year2023-24 is annexed to the report as Annexure 1.

Report of the Secretarial Auditor is without any qualification and hence, no explanation is required thereon.

However, the Board of Director in its Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 has reappointed M/s Sanjay Grover & Associates (Firm registration No P2001DE052900), Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25.

iii) Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013, the Company had appointed M/s VGG & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 031985N), as Internal Auditors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on 11th August, 2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24.

However the Board of Director in its Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 has reappointed M/s VGG & Co. ,Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 031985N) as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

17. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company, at present does not fall in any of the criteria(s) as provided under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Hence the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company.

18. LISTING OF SHARES

The Companys Equity Shares are presently listed at BSE Limited. The Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been paid to BSE Limited.

The Equity Shares of the Company has the electronic connectivity under ISIN No. INE407E01029. To provide service to the Shareholders, the Company has appointed M/s. MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited, F-65, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 as Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company for Electronic Connectivity with NSDL and CDSL .The Company has made application to The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. (7, Lyons Range, Kolkata-700001) for delisting of its equity shares.

19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review detailing economic scenario and outlook, as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations”) is presented in a separate section as Annexure-2 and forms an integral part of this Report.

20. RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

Your Companys Risk Management framework is backed by strong internal control systems. The risk management framework consists of policies and procedures framed at management level and strictly adhered to and monitored at all levels. The framework also defines the risk management approach across the enterprise at various levels. Risk management is embedded in our critical business activities, functions and processes. The risks are reviewed for change in the nature and extent of the major risks identified since the last assessment. It also provides control measures for risk and future action plans.

The internal audit team periodically visits the divisions and carries out audit. The findings are periodically reviewed by the Board and Audit Committee with emphasis on maintaining its effectiveness in dynamic business environment.

21. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future except to the extent mentioned in this Report.

22. DETAILS OF FRAUDS REPORTABLE BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors of the Company has disclosed any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees required to be disclosed in terms of Section 143(12) of the Act.

23. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

There are no material changes and commitments adversely affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate (i.e. March 31, 2024) and as of date of the report i.e. August 13, 2024.

24. VOLUNTARY REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR BOARD REPORT

During the year under review, the company has not filed any application with the tribunal for revision of financial statements or board report in any of the three preceding financial years.

25. STOCK OPTIONS SCHEME

The Company does not have any Stock Option scheme for its employees, Directors etc.

26. SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights and sweat equity shares and hence, no information as required under Section 43(a) (ii) & Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules is required to be disclosed.

27. ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) and 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act,2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24 is available on the website of the Company at http://www.monnetgroup.com/extract-of-annual-returns-2024.php

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, the company has given no Loan and Guarantees. Further, no investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are made during the period under review.

(Please refer Financial Statements of the Company for F.Y. 2023-2024 for the investment as on March 31, 2024).

29. APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is authorized to determine the criteria of appointment of Directors and to identify candidates for appointment to the Board of Directors. In evaluating the suitability of a person for appointment / re-appointment as a Director, the Committee takes into account the eligibility, qualification, skills, expertise, track record, integrity of the appointee. The Committee also assesses the independence of directors at the time of their appointment / re-appointment as per the criteria prescribed under the provisions of the Act, the rules made thereunder and the SEBI LODR Regulations.

The Company has the Remuneration Policies in place for remuneration of Directors (Executive and Non-Executive), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Managerial Personnel and other employees in line with the requirement of the Act, SEBI LODR Regulations.

The relevant Policy(ies) are being updated regularly and have been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the link http://www.monnetgroup.com/MIL-code-policy.php.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of unethical practices, fraud and mismanagement, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy and any leak/suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information or gross misconduct by the employees of the Company, if any, that can lead to financial loss or reputational risk to the organization. The detail of the Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company & can be accessed through the link http://www.monnetgroup.com/MIL-code-policy.php

During the year under review, no complaint pertaining to the Company was received under the Whistle Blower mechanism.

31. COST RECORDS

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2018.

32. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is in place as per the requirements of the said Act to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. No case has been reported during the year under review.

33. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this report as Annexure - 3.

34. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors affirm that, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS1 and SS2) respectively relating to Meetings of the Board, its Committees and the General Meetings.

35. DETAILS OF APPLICATION/PROCEEDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There is no such proceeding pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

36. DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION

The Company has not made any one time settlement with the banks/financial institutions during the year under review.

37. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Report on Corporate Governance Practices and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance of Corporate Governance conditions and certification by CEO/Whole Time Director & CFO are not applicable on the Company as per regulation 15(2)(b) of SEBI LODR Regulations.

38. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The Company is not engaged in any business during the year. Therefore, there is nothing to be reported with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange as required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year: NIL Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows: NIL

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to offer their sincere thanks to the various Departments of the Central and State Government, Financial Institutions, Bankers to the Company, all Customers, Suppliers and contractors for their continued valued assistance and support. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for dedicated services rendered by all officers, staff and workers of the Company at all levels.