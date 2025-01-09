iifl-logo-icon 1
Monind Ltd Balance Sheet

29.48
(4.99%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

86.83

3.68

14.39

14.39

Preference Capital

23.46

15

13.05

11.36

Reserves

-137.85

-135.88

-143.63

-142.5

Net Worth

-27.56

-117.2

-116.19

-116.75

Minority Interest

Debt

1.31

90.97

90

90

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-26.25

-26.23

-26.19

-26.75

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0

0.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.4

25.4

25.4

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-51.67

-51.66

-51.83

-27.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.05

0.06

26.54

Sundry Creditors

-1.99

-1.99

-1.99

-2.79

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-49.73

-49.72

-49.9

-51.07

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.24

0.02

Total Assets

-26.25

-26.23

-26.19

-26.75

