Monind Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
86.83
3.68
14.39
14.39
Preference Capital
23.46
15
13.05
11.36
Reserves
-137.85
-135.88
-143.63
-142.5
Net Worth
-27.56
-117.2
-116.19
-116.75
Minority Interest
Debt
1.31
90.97
90
90
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-26.25
-26.23
-26.19
-26.75
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.4
25.4
25.4
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-51.67
-51.66
-51.83
-27.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
0.06
26.54
Sundry Creditors
-1.99
-1.99
-1.99
-2.79
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-49.73
-49.72
-49.9
-51.07
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.24
0.02
Total Assets
-26.25
-26.23
-26.19
-26.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.