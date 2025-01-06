iifl-logo-icon 1
Monind Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.71

-1.09

-8.88

-22.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

168.6

-138.25

-7.68

Other operating items

Operating

-1.95

167.5

-147.13

-30.27

Capital expenditure

0

-5.34

-0.65

1.19

Free cash flow

-1.95

162.16

-147.78

-29.08

Equity raised

-258.67

-217.41

-156.21

-141.36

Investing

0

0

-99.8

-75.2

Financing

0

150.23

182.05

180.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-260.63

94.98

-221.74

-65.48

