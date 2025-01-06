Monind Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.71
-1.09
-8.88
-22.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
168.6
-138.25
-7.68
Other operating items
Operating
-1.95
167.5
-147.13
-30.27
Capital expenditure
0
-5.34
-0.65
1.19
Free cash flow
-1.95
162.16
-147.78
-29.08
Equity raised
-258.67
-217.41
-156.21
-141.36
Investing
0
0
-99.8
-75.2
Financing
0
150.23
182.05
180.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-260.63
94.98
-221.74
-65.48
