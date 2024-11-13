Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier announcement dated March 28 2024 intimating the Trading Window Closure period we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of aforesaid Financial Results With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:30 .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024