Monind Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025

Monind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in continuation to our earlier announcement dated March 28 2024 intimating the Trading Window Closure period we would like to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of aforesaid Financial Results With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:30 .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Monind Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial result for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held today i.e February 13, 2024 have approved the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. February 13, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 01:00 P.M. ) has inter-alia : 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Copy of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of M/s. O P Bagla & Co LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company, is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

