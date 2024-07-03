Monotype India Ltd Summary

Monytype India Ltd was incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and Investment activities.The Company was formed to take over the business of Monotype, U.K. whose activities in Indian embrace the manufacture and/or import and sales to the printing industry of Monotype hot metal typecasting machines, Monophoto filmsetting machines, Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machines; Lithotex powerless etching machines and a variety of ancillary Lithotex platemaking equipment.The Company got into an agreement with Monotype, U.K. to acquire its business in India on 30th September, 1976. Equity shares of the company worth Rs.10.80 lakhs were allotted to Monotype, U.K., as purchase consideration out of total purchase price of Rs.28.33 lakhs. The balance of Rs.17.53 lakhs was paid by the company to Monotype, U.K.During the year 2015-16, the e Scheme of Arrangement providing for merger of M/s. Mono Herbicides Limited, M/s. Gateway Distributors Limited, M/s. Unicorn Vyapaar Limited, M/s. Subhankar Vinimay Limited, M/s. Swagatam Tradevin Limited, M/s. Lotus Financial Management Private Limited with the Company got approved on December 9, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, Company allotted 68,66,36,929 Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each on 18th March, 2015.