Monotype India Ltd Share Price

1.71
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.71
  • Day's High1.71
  • 52 Wk High2.42
  • Prev. Close1.74
  • Day's Low1.71
  • 52 Wk Low 0.54
  • Turnover (lac)1.33
  • P/E17.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.13
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)120.23
  • Div. Yield0
Monotype India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Monotype India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Monotype India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Monotype India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Monotype India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.31

70.31

70.31

70.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-84.52

-93.79

-101.65

-99.37

Net Worth

-14.21

-23.48

-31.34

-29.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-16.2

129.6

0.04

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Monotype India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Monotype India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Naresh Manakchand Jain

Independent Director

Suryankant Maruti Kadakane

Independent Director

Preeti Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Redekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Monotype India Ltd

Summary

Monytype India Ltd was incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and Investment activities.The Company was formed to take over the business of Monotype, U.K. whose activities in Indian embrace the manufacture and/or import and sales to the printing industry of Monotype hot metal typecasting machines, Monophoto filmsetting machines, Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machines; Lithotex powerless etching machines and a variety of ancillary Lithotex platemaking equipment.The Company got into an agreement with Monotype, U.K. to acquire its business in India on 30th September, 1976. Equity shares of the company worth Rs.10.80 lakhs were allotted to Monotype, U.K., as purchase consideration out of total purchase price of Rs.28.33 lakhs. The balance of Rs.17.53 lakhs was paid by the company to Monotype, U.K.During the year 2015-16, the e Scheme of Arrangement providing for merger of M/s. Mono Herbicides Limited, M/s. Gateway Distributors Limited, M/s. Unicorn Vyapaar Limited, M/s. Subhankar Vinimay Limited, M/s. Swagatam Tradevin Limited, M/s. Lotus Financial Management Private Limited with the Company got approved on December 9, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, Company allotted 68,66,36,929 Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each on 18th March, 2015.
Company FAQs

What is the Monotype India Ltd share price today?

The Monotype India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Monotype India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monotype India Ltd is ₹120.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Monotype India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Monotype India Ltd is 17.4 and -13.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Monotype India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monotype India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monotype India Ltd is ₹0.54 and ₹2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Monotype India Ltd?

Monotype India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.73%, 3 Years at 72.33%, 1 Year at 138.36%, 6 Month at 62.62%, 3 Month at 72.28% and 1 Month at -17.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Monotype India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Monotype India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.78 %

