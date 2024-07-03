SectorFinance
Open₹1.71
Prev. Close₹1.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹1.71
Day's Low₹1.71
52 Week's High₹2.42
52 Week's Low₹0.54
Book Value₹-0.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)120.23
P/E17.4
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.31
70.31
70.31
70.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-84.52
-93.79
-101.65
-99.37
Net Worth
-14.21
-23.48
-31.34
-29.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-16.2
129.6
0.04
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Naresh Manakchand Jain
Independent Director
Suryankant Maruti Kadakane
Independent Director
Preeti Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Redekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Monytype India Ltd was incorporated on 30th September 1974, at Calcutta as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company on 23rd October, 1976. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and Investment activities.The Company was formed to take over the business of Monotype, U.K. whose activities in Indian embrace the manufacture and/or import and sales to the printing industry of Monotype hot metal typecasting machines, Monophoto filmsetting machines, Monotype computerised information systems Lithotex process cameras; Lithoprintex step and repeat machines; Lithotex powerless etching machines and a variety of ancillary Lithotex platemaking equipment.The Company got into an agreement with Monotype, U.K. to acquire its business in India on 30th September, 1976. Equity shares of the company worth Rs.10.80 lakhs were allotted to Monotype, U.K., as purchase consideration out of total purchase price of Rs.28.33 lakhs. The balance of Rs.17.53 lakhs was paid by the company to Monotype, U.K.During the year 2015-16, the e Scheme of Arrangement providing for merger of M/s. Mono Herbicides Limited, M/s. Gateway Distributors Limited, M/s. Unicorn Vyapaar Limited, M/s. Subhankar Vinimay Limited, M/s. Swagatam Tradevin Limited, M/s. Lotus Financial Management Private Limited with the Company got approved on December 9, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, Company allotted 68,66,36,929 Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each on 18th March, 2015.
The Monotype India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monotype India Ltd is ₹120.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Monotype India Ltd is 17.4 and -13.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monotype India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monotype India Ltd is ₹0.54 and ₹2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Monotype India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.73%, 3 Years at 72.33%, 1 Year at 138.36%, 6 Month at 62.62%, 3 Month at 72.28% and 1 Month at -17.14%.
