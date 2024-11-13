Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 07th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 07th August, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024