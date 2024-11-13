iifl-logo-icon 1
Monotype India Ltd Board Meeting

1.38
(-4.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Monotype India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 07th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 07th August, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 02nd February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 02nd February, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Monotype India: Related News

