Monotype India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-16.2
129.6
0.04
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-16.2
129.6
0.04
0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0.64
0
0
Free cash flow
-16.2
130.24
0.04
0.07
Equity raised
2.29
64.67
-8.88
-8.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
159.52
96.92
0.77
0.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
145.61
291.83
-8.07
-8.15
