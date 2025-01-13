iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Monotype India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.52
(-4.40%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Monotype India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.31

70.31

70.31

70.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-84.52

-93.79

-101.65

-99.37

Net Worth

-14.21

-23.48

-31.34

-29.06

Minority Interest

Debt

16.22

25.92

33.75

42.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.01

2.44

2.41

13.62

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

1.88

2.37

2.24

13.44

Inventories

9.59

10.16

10.18

14.55

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.02

0.01

0.44

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.03

0.03

6.71

Sundry Creditors

-7.7

-7.7

-7.7

-7.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.14

-0.28

-0.55

Cash

0.08

0

0.1

0.08

Total Assets

2.02

2.44

2.42

13.62

Monotype India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Monotype India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.