Monotype India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.31
70.31
70.31
70.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-84.52
-93.79
-101.65
-99.37
Net Worth
-14.21
-23.48
-31.34
-29.06
Minority Interest
Debt
16.22
25.92
33.75
42.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.01
2.44
2.41
13.62
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
1.88
2.37
2.24
13.44
Inventories
9.59
10.16
10.18
14.55
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
0.01
0.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.03
0.03
6.71
Sundry Creditors
-7.7
-7.7
-7.7
-7.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.14
-0.28
-0.55
Cash
0.08
0
0.1
0.08
Total Assets
2.02
2.44
2.42
13.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.