To the Members of Morarka Finance Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements ofM/s. Morarka Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind As") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements. and

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter in our audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Fair Valuation of investments The Companys investments are measured at fair value at each reporting date and these fair value measurements significantly impact the Companys results. We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments. Within the Companys investment portfolio, the valuation of certain assets such as unquoted equity / preference requires prices being significant unavailable and limited liquidity in themarkets. For quoted instruments we have independently obtained market quotations and recalculated the fair valuations. For the unquoted instruments, we have obtained an understanding of the various valuation methods used by management and analysed the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made for estimating the fair values and various other data used while arriving at the fair value measurement.

Information other than the financial statements & Auditors report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

does not coverOuropinionon the other information and we do not express any form of standalonefinancial assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection withourauditofthestandalonefinancialstatements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting adequateinternalfinancial records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtainreasonableassuranceaboutwhetherthefinancialstatements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial influenced. We consider quantitative materiality & qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 26 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 26 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As per standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared & paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date]

In our opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and based on our examination of the books of account in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment on the basis of available information.

B) The Company does not own any intangible assets as at the year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, comment under this clause has not been given.

b) A substantial portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and nomaterialdiscrepancieswerenoticed verification; such

c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its the Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories

a) The Company does not have any inventory (including stocks with third parties) during the year. Accordingly, clause

(ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the current year.

b) As explained to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, institutions on the basis of security from banksandfinancial of current assets during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantees or securities to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans which have fallen due during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans given, investments made & securities provided. The Company has not provided any guarantees during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Further no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal on the company. Hence, Paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory dues as mentioned above in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise, value added tax or Goods & Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or on the payment of interest thereon to banks or financial institutions.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have we been informed of any such instance by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and has obtained the registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (c) & (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) TheCompanyhasnotincurredcashlossesduringthe financialyear covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There have been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information andexplanationsgiventousandonthebasisofthefinancialratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year under audit. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in paragraph 2 (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Morarka Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in general, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were found operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company. However the same needs to be further improved and formally documented in view of the size of the company and nature of its business and regulatory requirements, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financialreporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedissufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.