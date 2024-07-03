iifl-logo-icon 1
Morarka Finance Ltd Share Price

150.6
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.15
  • Day's High154.15
  • 52 Wk High191
  • Prev. Close151.1
  • Day's Low150.5
  • 52 Wk Low 126.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E22.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value386.78
  • EPS6.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.77
  • Div. Yield3.97
Morarka Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

154.15

Prev. Close

151.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

154.15

Day's Low

150.5

52 Week's High

191

52 Week's Low

126.65

Book Value

386.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.77

P/E

22.03

EPS

6.86

Divi. Yield

3.97

Morarka Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

Morarka Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Morarka Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.77%

Non-Promoter- 33.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Morarka Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.36

185.47

264.83

68.72

Net Worth

162.86

189.97

269.33

73.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

-2.28

2.19

0.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Morarka Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Morarka Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G R Morarka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyanka G Morarka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Savitha Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Agarwal

Independent Director

Nina Chatrath

Independent Director

Divya Rao

Additional Director

Arun Kumar Tulsian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Morarka Finance Ltd

Summary

Summary

Morarka Finance Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Morarka Holdings Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 1985 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai . The name of the Company was changed to Morarka Finance Limited on May 28, 1993. The Company made its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares in 1994 to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth, which was a major success. The Companys shares got listed on the Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE). The Company has been promoted by Mr.G.R.Morarka. The Company is the Leading Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) from the Morarka Group. It has undertaken series of initiatives to diversify its traditional business activities. Its growth has been composite. At present it is engaged in the activities related to the Portfolio Management which includes Investment in Securities, Corporate Advisory Services, Advancing of Loans.The Company commenced its business in 1985 with an initial capital of Rs. 44 Lac identifying investment activities (Trading and marketable securities) as its core business. The same continued as sole activity until 1992 when the Company made a foray into other related activities including Merchant Banking and OTCEI Trading. The capital base was enhanced to Rs. 157 Lacs in 1993-94 to meet the requirements of its expanded business. The Company worked as a Category II Merchant Banker and in that capacity provided its services in capacity of Co-Manager for some of the P
Company FAQs

What is the Morarka Finance Ltd share price today?

The Morarka Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Morarka Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morarka Finance Ltd is ₹67.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Morarka Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Morarka Finance Ltd is 22.03 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Morarka Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morarka Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morarka Finance Ltd is ₹126.65 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Morarka Finance Ltd?

Morarka Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.36%, 3 Years at 14.52%, 1 Year at 9.18%, 6 Month at 0.73%, 3 Month at -4.25% and 1 Month at -9.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Morarka Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Morarka Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.22 %

