SectorFinance
Open₹154.15
Prev. Close₹151.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹154.15
Day's Low₹150.5
52 Week's High₹191
52 Week's Low₹126.65
Book Value₹386.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.77
P/E22.03
EPS6.86
Divi. Yield3.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.36
185.47
264.83
68.72
Net Worth
162.86
189.97
269.33
73.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-2.28
2.19
0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G R Morarka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyanka G Morarka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Savitha Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Agarwal
Independent Director
Nina Chatrath
Independent Director
Divya Rao
Additional Director
Arun Kumar Tulsian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Morarka Finance Ltd
Summary
Morarka Finance Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Morarka Holdings Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 1985 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai . The name of the Company was changed to Morarka Finance Limited on May 28, 1993. The Company made its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares in 1994 to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth, which was a major success. The Companys shares got listed on the Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE). The Company has been promoted by Mr.G.R.Morarka. The Company is the Leading Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) from the Morarka Group. It has undertaken series of initiatives to diversify its traditional business activities. Its growth has been composite. At present it is engaged in the activities related to the Portfolio Management which includes Investment in Securities, Corporate Advisory Services, Advancing of Loans.The Company commenced its business in 1985 with an initial capital of Rs. 44 Lac identifying investment activities (Trading and marketable securities) as its core business. The same continued as sole activity until 1992 when the Company made a foray into other related activities including Merchant Banking and OTCEI Trading. The capital base was enhanced to Rs. 157 Lacs in 1993-94 to meet the requirements of its expanded business. The Company worked as a Category II Merchant Banker and in that capacity provided its services in capacity of Co-Manager for some of the P
Read More
The Morarka Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Morarka Finance Ltd is ₹67.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Morarka Finance Ltd is 22.03 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Morarka Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Morarka Finance Ltd is ₹126.65 and ₹191 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Morarka Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.36%, 3 Years at 14.52%, 1 Year at 9.18%, 6 Month at 0.73%, 3 Month at -4.25% and 1 Month at -9.17%.
