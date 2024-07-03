Summary

Morarka Finance Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Morarka Holdings Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 15, 1985 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai . The name of the Company was changed to Morarka Finance Limited on May 28, 1993. The Company made its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares in 1994 to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth, which was a major success. The Companys shares got listed on the Stock Exchange, Mumbai (BSE). The Company has been promoted by Mr.G.R.Morarka. The Company is the Leading Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) from the Morarka Group. It has undertaken series of initiatives to diversify its traditional business activities. Its growth has been composite. At present it is engaged in the activities related to the Portfolio Management which includes Investment in Securities, Corporate Advisory Services, Advancing of Loans.The Company commenced its business in 1985 with an initial capital of Rs. 44 Lac identifying investment activities (Trading and marketable securities) as its core business. The same continued as sole activity until 1992 when the Company made a foray into other related activities including Merchant Banking and OTCEI Trading. The capital base was enhanced to Rs. 157 Lacs in 1993-94 to meet the requirements of its expanded business. The Company worked as a Category II Merchant Banker and in that capacity provided its services in capacity of Co-Manager for some of the P

Read More