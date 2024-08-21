Enclosed Disclosure for Appointment of Additional Independent Directors in the Board meeting held on July 16, 2024. Release of Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Completion of Tenure - 39th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Details of Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for 39th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 23, 2024 Approved Appointment of Additional Directors as Independent Directors at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)