Morarka Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-2.28
2.19
0.22
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-2.28
2.19
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.06
-2.28
2.19
0.22
Equity raised
333.55
80.65
18.99
12.23
Investing
196.14
59.07
2.68
2.23
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.45
Net in cash
529.75
137.44
23.86
15.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.