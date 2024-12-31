Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

MORARKA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday December 31 2024 through video conferencing (VC) to consider the following businesses: 1. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar Tulsian (DIN: 10872777) as an Additional Independent Director to the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. December 31 2024; 2. To reconstitute Audit Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee & Nomination & Renumeration Committee; 3. To take on record resignation of Shri. Prithviraj Natrajan Kokkarne (K. N. Prithviraj) (DIN: 00115317) which has already been intimated to the stock exchange vide our letter (REF: MFL/ 2024-25/114) dated November 30 2024. The Trading Window for all the designated persons and their relatives is not required to be closed for the above mentioned agenda items as no unpublished price sensitive information is shared with any designated person or their relative. A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 through video conferencing (VC), The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Appointment of Shri Arun Kumar Tulsian (DIN: 10872777) as an Additional Director in the capacity as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from December 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Reconstitution of Committees 3. Noted and taken on record the resignation of Shri. Prithviraj Natrajan Kokkarne (DIN: 00115317) which has already been intimated to the stock exchange vide our letter (REF: MFL/ 2024-25/114) dated November 30, 2024. 4. Approval of Postal ballot Notice 5. Approval of cut-off date as Friday, January 10, 2025 6. Approval of E-voting period of Postal ballot The meeting concluded at 12.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)

MORARKA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 through video conferencing (VC) to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider take on record & approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Trading Window for all the designated persons has already been closed for dealing in shares of the Company from Tuesday October 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company which had already been intimated to the Stock Exchange vide our letter (Ref: MFL/2024-25/089) dated September 26 2024. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 through video conferencing (VC). The meeting was transacted at 12.00 noon and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The meeting concluded at 12.40 p.m. Read less.. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, approved the Unaudited Financial Results as per IND AS for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

MORARKA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 16 2024 through video conferencing (VC) to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. To consider take on record & approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) Book closure & Record date for the purpose of AGM E-voting & Dividend. The Trading Window for all the designated persons has already been closed for dealing in shares of the Company from Monday July 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company which had already been intimated to the Stock Exchange vide our letter (Ref: MFL/2024-25/034) dated June 26 2024. Enclosed Disclosure for Appointment of Additional Independent Directors in the Board meeting held on July 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

MORARKA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider take on record & approve Audited Financial Results & Accounts for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024; 2. To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Requirement, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, May 17, 2024 through video conferencing (VC),The meeting was commenced at 12.15 p.m. and interalia the following decisions were taken: 1. Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2024; 2. The Board of Directors recommended dividend of Rs. 6/- per Equity share (i.e. 60%), subject to approval of members in the Annual General meeting, the same would be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on the Record Date to be decided by company in the next Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

