To The Members of

Morgan Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the IndAS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of M/s Morgan Ventures Limited(?the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the

Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of signi cant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as ?the Financial Statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (?the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024; and profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor‘s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our audit report.

Fair Valuation of Investments

As at March 31, 2024, the company has investments of Equity Instruments & Alternate Investment Fund amounting to Rs. 20,96,902.82/- and at Cost Price (Rs. 17,83,552.21) which are measured at Fair value as per Ind AS 109 read with Ind AS 113.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Board‘s Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor‘s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditor‘s report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the

nancial position and nancial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci ed under Section

133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal nancial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the nancial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company‘s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company‘s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor‘s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management‘s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company‘s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor‘s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor‘s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor‘s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor‘s Report) Order, 2020 (?the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the ?Annexure A a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including other comprehensive income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid nancial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section

133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

?Annexure B to the report. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor‘s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014,in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its nancial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of it‘s knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (?Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (?Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of it‘s knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (?Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (?Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (iv) and (v) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The Company has not paid any dividend, during the year or for the previous year in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

viii. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor‘s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors. During the current year provisions of Section 197 of the Act not applicable to the company. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are to be commented upon. ix. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditor‘s Report (Reserve

Bank) Directions, 2016 dated September 29, 2016 issued by RBI, we report that:

i. The company has obtained a Certificate of Registration (COR) from the bank to carry on the business of of non-banking financial institution as defined in section 45-I

(a) of the RBI Act and meeting the Principal Business Criteria (Financial asset/income pattern) as laid down vide the Bank‘s press release dated April 08, 1999, and directions issued by DNBR.

ii. The company is eligible to continue to hold such CoR as on 31.03.2024.

iii. Based on our examination the company is meeting the required net owned fund requirement as laid down in Master Direction Non-Banking Financial Company Non Systemically & Systemically Important Non- Deposit taking company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

iv. The Board of Directors has passed a resolution dt. 30.05.2023 for non- acceptance of any public deposits as defined in Non Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1998.

v. Based on our examination the company has not accepted/ holding public deposits during the financial year ended 31.03.2024. vi. In our opinion the company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial Company Non Systemically & Systemically Important Non- Deposit taking company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditor s Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditor‘s Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March31, 2024, we report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us and information available to us, Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not revalued any property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year

(e) As per information and explanation given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) As per information and explanation given to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company did not have working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly the clause (iii) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security have been complied with.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The company is not required to maintain cost records as the activities are not specified by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is generally regular except some instances, in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-Tax, Goods & Services Tax and other statutory dues as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. No undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no disputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues as applicable as at March 31, 2024.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, banks or government.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) As per information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which they have been taken by the company. (d) As per information and explanation given to us, no short term loans taken were utilised for long term purpose.

(e) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or Joint Venture so this clause is not applicable. (f) As per information and explanation given to us, company has not raised any loans during the year by pledge of securities held in their Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate companies.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments and term loans). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us, no complaint has been received against whistle blowers by the company.

12. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197read with Schedule V to the Act.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in financial statements as required by applicable standards.

15. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system Commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The internal audit reports of the Company issued until the date of this audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

16. (a) The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934. Accordingly, and such registration has been obtained by the company.

(b) The Company is engaged in any Non-Banking Financial activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is applicable to the Company

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (?CIC ) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) The Group has no CIC which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 43,220.38 thousand in the current financial year and the Company did not incur any cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable.

19. Since the Company is engaged in Non-Banking Financial Activities the Clause related to financial ratio are not applicable.

20. The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to corporate social responsibility are applicable to the company. (A) & (b) to the company:

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, there are no amounts required to be transferred to unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) account as specified under Section 135(6) of the Act as at the end of the previous financial year and for the current financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements‘ section of our report to the Members of Morgan Ventures Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Morgan Ventures

Limited (?the Company ) as of March31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company‘smanagementisresponsibleforestablishingandmaintaininginternalfinancialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ( ICAI‘). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company‘s policies, the safeguarding of its detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ?Guidance Note ) issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance e regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.